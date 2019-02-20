Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods’ Friendship Is Being Put To The Test

Kylie Jenner is caught between two fires.

Her sister Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson reportedly broke up this morning. The two-year-long relationship seemingly ended after Thompson was allegedly seen getting up close and personal with Jordyn Woods, one of the oldest friends of the Kardashian family, at an intimate gathering on Monday evening.

The Kardashian family offered their whole-hearted support to Khloe, cutting all ties with Jordyn immediately. Kylie would be expected to do so as well. However, despite mounting pressure from her relatives, friends, and social media followers, she has yet to take action. According to Cosmopolitan, the star is now facing an unprecedented amount of abuse on social media, with an upsurge of outraged comments being posted on her Instagram account by deeply disappointed, die-hard Khloe fans. Regardless, as TMZ reports, so far she has remained largely ignorant, opting for an ostrich policy instead.

Kylie is in a diplomatic double-whammy. On one hand, she should side with her sister Khloe. On the other, she has been best friends with Jordyn since growing up.

Kylie and Jordyn met at a party hosted by Will and Jaden Smith in 2014, and the two have been practically inseparable ever since. Kylie took an immediate liking in the plus-size model and entrepreneur and has spent just about every minute of the past five years with her. The two have been roommates on and off, went through pregnancy and childbirth together, and slowly became a fundamental part of each others’ lives. What they have is the embodiment of ideal friendship, the stuff of Hollywood movies. They even share their work lives with one another, having collaborated on numerous business projects and entrepreneurial ventures.

In May 2018, Kylie expressed her undying fondness for Jordyn with the most heart-warming gesture of all time by naming a Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit after Woods. In September 2018, the star went a good few steps further, inviting Jordyn for a full-fledged makeup collaboration. They aptly named the new palette “Kylie <3 Jordan Makeup Collaboration,” just to make sure everyone knows that they are as close as friends can ever be.

To topple the cuteness, the duo even decided to marry each other. They exchanged vowels in Peru during the shooting of the third season finale of Life of Kylie. On occasion of the big event, Jordyn told Teen Vogue that her friendship is unlike anything else she ever experienced.

“I actually feel like I’m in a full relationship with Kylie. There are different types of relationships — we’re definitely in one. Not necessarily sexual, but definitely emotional. It’s draining sometimes. I don’t want to say she’s a needy girlfriend, but…”

What Kylie and Jordyn have is truly unique. How Kylie will decide next remains unpredictable.