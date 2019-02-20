Josiah Duggar And Wife Lauren Reveal Why They Shared Heartbreaking Miscarriage Details on ‘Counting On’

The newlyweds open up about their personal tragedy on the new season of the TLC reality show.

Josiah Duggar and his wife Lauren are speaking out about their decision to share private details about their recent miscarriage with fans of their TLC reality show, Counting On. In a new interview with Fox News, Josiah, 22, and Lauren Swanson Duggar, 19, revealed that they wanted to share their personal heartbreak with the public because “a lot of women go through this.”

While Lauren admitted that she initially questioned if she wanted to share the couple’s miscarriage story, she ultimately decided to do so instead of face the tragedy in silence.

“I just wanted to bring hope to a lot of people that go through this — that they’re not alone,” Lauren told Fox.

Josiah Duggar added that first trimester miscarriages are common and that their doctor encouraged them to speak out in order to “help with the healing.” Josiah also revealed that the experience drew him and his wife closer together less than a year after their wedding.

“It’s not just a honeymoon for the rest of your life. … There’s definitely going to be hard times. And hard times are a part of real life. It’s not just all happiness. … Going through that together really has drawn me closer to Lauren. And I love her even more now than the day I married her.”

Lauren Duggar added that the couple turned to their Christian faith to move forward and that they have found comfort knowing that their baby “is in the arms of Jesus.”

In a video posted by TLC, Counting On star Lauren Swanson Duggar revealed that early on while pregnant with the couple’s first child she wasn’t feeling well and began cramping as she was getting ready to go to a wedding with her husband. Lauren initially thought she had mistakenly eaten something with gluten in it before realizing she was suffering from an early miscarriage last October, according to In Touch Weekly.

“A couple months ago, we found out that we were expecting, but suddenly thereafter, we lost our baby,” Lauren said of the miscarriage, which occurred just four months after her wedding to Josiah Duggar.

“I couldn’t believe it, and I was hoping it wasn’t true. It was the worst day of my life, really.”

Josiah and Lauren’s miscarriage reveal will air on March 4 on Counting On in an episode titled “Love and Loss.”

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson got engaged in March 2018 and married last June at the John Brown University Cathedral of the Ozarks. Footage from the couple’s wedding aired last season on the TLC reality show.

