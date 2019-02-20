Kailyn Lowry Reveals Her Dos And Don’ts For Dating In New ‘Game Of Clones’ Clip

MTV has a hit new show called Game Of Clones and some of the network’s biggest reality show stars are appearing on the new show, including Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry. In a new preview clip released by the official Game Of ClonesTwitter account, Kailyn talks her dos and don’ts for dating.

For her don’ts, Kailyn has three specific things that she asks her dates not do. She asks that they “don’t be on their phone,” which seems like a fair request. Too often, people are glued to their phones and if someone is glued to their phone on a date, it can be hard to truly get to know the person.

Moving on, Kailyn asks that her dates “chew with their mouths closed.” It sounds like Kailyn doesn’t want to see what her date is eating while they are out!

Finally, Kailyn doesn’t want to date someone who smokes cigarettes.

On to the positives, there are two specific things that Kailyn is looking for in a date, including that they have a job and that they are funny.

Game Of Clones matches the MTV reality show stars with people who are lookalikes for their celebrity crushes. For Kailyn, her celebrity crush is Quavo. However, she isn’t the only MTV reality show star appearing on the new series. Other notable cast members include Jersey Shore star DJ Pauly D and Cara Maria Sorbello of The Challenge – War of the Worlds.

If you want a chance with @KailLowry:

Have a job ✅

Smoke cigarettes ❌

Find out if she meets her perfect match on #GameOfClones Thursday at 9/8c on @mtv! pic.twitter.com/QRApPv12kg — Game of Clones (@GameOfClonesMTV) February 18, 2019

According to US Weekly, a teaser released for the new show included a voiceover which explained,“We found seven identical singles, and we’re asking these MTV stars if everyone looked like your type, could you find your one and clonely? You’ve never seen a dating show like this.”

Game Of Clones premieres Thursday, February 21, on MTV.

This isn’t the only reality show that Kailyn Lowry is on at the moment, though. Fans can also catch Kailyn on the hit MTV show Teen Mom 2, which is currently airing new episodes from Season 9. On the new season, Kailyn has been faced with possibly reconciling with her estranged mother. The mother-of-three has never had a good relationship with her mother and thought about reconnecting with her on the new season. However, she then found out that her mother has been living relatively close to her and never reached out. After that realization, Kailyn decided against reconciling with her mother.

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air Monday nights on MTV.