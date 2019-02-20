ASAP Rocky And Noah Centineo Join Shawn Mendes And Kendall Jenner In New Calvin Klein Ad

Rapper ASAP Rocky and actor Noah Centineo joined Shawn Mendes and Kendall Jenner by modeling for Calvin Klein’s latest Spring 2019 campaign. Shawn recently became a worldwide hot topic for his topless photos, as Elle Magazine reported that lots of celebrities left “thirsty” comments under his posts.

Three days ago, Shawn posted two Instagram photos of himself in his Calvin Klein underwear showing off his toned body. The “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” singer is modeling a range of underwear for the designer brand. His post boasts over 8.2 million likes and over 470,000 comments. Jenner also posted a snap of herself today on Instagram, where she was rocking a sporty style bralette and a pair of jeans. To add to this campaign, ASAP Rocky and Noah Centineo are also among its faces.

Centineo joined Mendes by modeling Calvin Klein’s underwear as he flaunts his six-pack. The To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before actor was nominated for a Teen Choice Award in 2017 for Choice Summer TV Star Male.

“I think youth is a thing, regardless of age, that looks at the world, that looks at a scenario, and flips it on its head and goes, ‘that might not be right. How can we do that better?” Noah said on Calvin Klein’s official Instagram.

Rocky posted one day ago, a photo of himself sitting on a vintage-style bike. The “Wild For The Night” hitmaker is seen topless, showing off his abs and tattoo across the lower part of his body while rocking a pair of their denim jeans. ASAP too, is modeling the underwear range in other photos, as he was photographed on Instagram with Jasmine Daniels in a white pair of underpants.

“I feel extraordinary because I’m free to be myself… I think I’m just great being pretty, man,” ASAP expressed in an Instagram video after the campaign aired.

The photos for this campaign were shot by British fashion photographer and film director Glen Luchford.

ASAP Rocky is no stranger to the world of fashion, as he has been seen at many Fashion Week events over the past few years. In 2017, he was the face of the Dior Homme SS17 ad campaign. On his debut album Long. Live. ASAP, he released a single titled “Fashion Killa,” where Rocky expressed his love for designers.

ASAP’s third studio album, Testing, was released in May 2018. The album contained the hit song “Praise the Lord (Da Shine)” featuring British rapper Skepta. The single went platinum in the U.S. and double platinum in Australia.