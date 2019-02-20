‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Eileen Davidson Speaks Out On Ashley’s Return

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Ashley Abbott actress Eileen Davidson is willing to bring Ashley back to the canvas in Genoa City.

With Doug Davidson’s upcoming return on March 25 as Paul Williams, as Inquisitr reported, fans desperately want to see more of their favorite veteran actors return to the number one CBS Daytime drama. Among the most wished for return is Eileen Davidson (no relation) as Ashley. Fans remember that Ashley left Genoa City toasting to new endeavors in Paris with a cosmetics company to rival Jabot called My Beauty. She took all her patents with her, leaving the family company scrambling to create unique signature products.

The Ashley actress recently spoke with Soaps In Depth about her life since leaving daytime, and it is nothing like what she expected. Ultimately, Eileen did reveal that she’s open to bringing Ashley back to the sudser for the right reasons.

Eileen revealed she’d be “more than happy to come back for an arc or whatever.”

One possibility for a return would be the promised storyline airing in late April to pay tribute to the late Kristoff St. John and his character Neil Winters. Ashley was Neil’s last love interest before she left for Paris, and it would make sense for her to return as part of the storyline with Neil.

However, she finds it unlikely that whatever new head writer Josh Griffin has in store for Ashley if or when she returns would be shocking.

In considering if she could be surprised, the actress said, “I don’t know. Ashley has done it all, seen it all, and then some!”

One reason the actress left the show was to relax and spend time with her family. Unfortunately, the Woolsey Fire in California caused damage to the home she shares with her husband Vincent Van Patten (ex-Christian Page). It wasn’t the relaxing change Eileen expected when she left the sudser.

While their house did not burn, their property did, and the home sustained smoke damage, which had to be fixed. It is not easy to coordinate getting everything returned to its pre-fire state.

Eileen revealed, “When talking to one of the insurance people who was walking through the house, I said, ‘you know, I just quit my job…’ And she said, ‘Well, that’s good because this is now your full-time job!'”

Of course, fans who cannot wait to see the actress again can catch the new movie she did with her husband — Walk To Vegas. According to the actress, the movie is a “cross between The Hangover and The Sting,” and it follows a poker game. The film debuts this summer, and both Eileen and her husband Vincent portray characters she described as themselves.