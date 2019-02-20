Teresa Giudice Seen Holding Hands With Younger Man Amidst Split Rumors With Husband Joe, Per ‘Us Weekly’

Teresa Giudice, star of The Real Housewives of New Jersey was seen holding hands with a younger man during a Miami weekend per a new report by Us Weekly. The reports come on the heels of Giudice’s husband Joe’s release from federal prison at the end of March where he has been serving a sentence for tax fraud since March 2016.

The Bravo star was rumored to be getting close with Blake Schreck, reported Us Weekly. Schreck is a realtor from Giudice’s home state of New Jersey and he is reportedly 20 years her junior; Giudice is 46-years-old. Schreck is reportedly the same man the reality star was seen cozying up to during New Year’s Eve, reported Us, at the Miami club Big Pink.

In the Us photos, the couple is clearly comfortable with one another, holding hands and standing around with their arms around one another’s waist. In one photo, Schreck has his hand resting on Giudice’s backside, reported Radar Online, who also featured photos of the couple’s evening out.

Giudice and her husband Joe have been married for almost 20 years and are the parents of four daughters, Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana. She has not commented publicly on her friendship with Schreck.

Busted! #RHONJ's Teresa Giudice was caught holding hands with a younger man on a secret getaway while husband Joe sits in prison awaiting deportation – see the exclusive photos! https://t.co/VnHmXFFz5T — Radar Online (@radar_online) February 20, 2019

The reality star is still putting back together the pieces of her life that began splintering after both she and Joe were found guilty of engaging in bank, mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud. Teresa Giudice was sentenced to prison first and served 15 months, beginning in October 2014. She returned home to the couple’s New Jersey mansion and the twosome reunited, spending several months together as a family before Joe Giudice’s sentence began.

Is Teresa Giudice moving on? https://t.co/zm9ij2cwC9 — Us Weekly (@usweekly) February 20, 2019

The couple’s relationship took a tragic turn when it was revealed that at the completion of his sentence, a judge ruled that Giudice could be deported back to his native Italy as he never obtained citizenship in the United States.

Forbes reported that although Giudice had lived in the United States from the time he was a child, the fact that as an immigrant he could be deported because “under U.S. law, immigrants can be deported if they are convicted of a crime of moral turpitude or an aggravated felony.”

At a hearing, Judge Esther Salas said that Giudice would face immigration proceedings, which could result in deportation. Giudice had the opportunity to appeal the decision, which he did, but his fate ultimately lies in the hands U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the conclusion of his prison sentence reported Forbes.

As for Giudice’s romantic weekend? Her lawyer, James Leonard Jr., reportedly said to Us that the encounter was “a night out with friends and nothing more than that.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo TV.