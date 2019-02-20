‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Reveals If She Wants To Have Another Kid With Chris Lopez

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry already has three kids, but is she thinking about adding another to her family? During the most recent episode of the show, Kailyn was live tweeting when, according to OK! Magazine, a fan dotted on the cuteness of Kail’s baby with Chris Lopez and suggested they have another baby together. How did Kail respond?

According to the report, Kailyn tweeted, “Lollllll I would. him on the other hand…”

Kailyn and Chris had a baby together in August 2017. The baby is the first for Chris, but the third for Kailyn. While Kailyn had announced her other sons’ names relatively quick, it took awhile for Kail to decide on a name for baby Lux. For quite some time, the baby was referred to as “Baby Lo” until Kailyn announced that they had picked the name “Lux Russell” for their son.

Kailyn was introduced to viewers on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, Kailyn and her then boyfriend Jo found out they were expecting a son together. Kailyn did not have a good home life nor did she have much support and she ended up moving in with Jo and his family for a brief time. The relationship with Jo and Kailyn did not work out and she worked hard to support herself and her son.

She eventually moved on with a man named Javi Marroquin and the two ended up getting married. The couple went on to have a son together. The relationship didn’t work out though and the couple ended up getting a divorce and Kailyn moved on and had a baby with Chris Lopez.

Now with three boys, Kailyn has talked about the possibility of baby number four on a few occasions. According to Radar Online, Kailyn recently opened up to Studology 101 and revealed that she is open to having more kids, but that she is ready to have a baby girl. However, the mom-of-three revealed that she wasn’t going to take her chances and said she would opt for gender selection to ensure she has a daughter.

Kailyn noted that she never found out the gender of her children while pregnant, rather opting to be surprised when she gave birth. She explained she has had “enough surprises” and now wants a baby girl.

Although she has been open about wanting to have a baby girl, Kailyn doesn’t seem to have any immediate plans to have a baby just yet.

Currently, Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 is airing new episodes on MTV. Fans can catch up with Kailyn and her three boys Monday nights.