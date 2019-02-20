Sarah Hyland Pokes Fun At Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, & Jordyn Woods Cheating Drama

Sarah's joking about the cheating allegations on social media.

Sarah Hyland is poking a little playful fun at Khloe Kardashian’s alleged cheating drama with boyfriend Tristan Thompson amid reports claiming he hooked up with close Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods. People reports that the Modern Family star cracked a joked about all the latest drama to surround the famous family on her Twitter account shortly after the cheating rumors began to circulate on February 19.

The star appeared to allude to claims Kardashian and Thompson had officially split as a result of the latest round of cheating allegations.

Hyland wrote on her account, “Seems like Khloe is finally out of the Woods… that was too soon. I apologize.”

Sarah’s tweet in support of Khloe came just hours after E! News confirmed that the couple has now called it quits just 10 months after they welcomed their daughter together, True Thompson.

Though Jordyn is yet to officially speak out regarding the widely reported rumors she supposedly got too close to Tristan, the outlet claimed that the twosome “met up at a private party at his L.A. home, where partygoers claim to have seen the two A-listers looking suspiciously intimate” on February 17. Thompson denied the reports, tweeting and deleting that the rumors were “fake news.”

As for Hyland’s tweet, it’s safe to say that her sense of humor drew a whole host of responses from her 1.4 million followers on the social media site, with many replying with GIFs and their own responses.

But this certainly isn’t the first time the actress has offered her commentary on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars.

As revealed by Pop Culture, Hyland – who’s loved up with former The Bachelorette star Wells Adams – posted a video to Instagram Stories back in April 2018 after Thompson was first accused of cheating on Kardashian where she admitted that she was left feeling “traumatized” by the scandal.

Sarah then said in the video that she shared with fans that she was taking the “whole Khloe Kardashian cheating scandal very personally.”

Sarah – who’s been very open about her past struggles due to her health issues, as reported by the Inquisitr – then appeared to offer a pretty sincere message to Khloe.

“Khloe, you probably won’t see this, but I support you girl. I just want to take my hand and just…” she said in the clip, as she clenched her fists in a show of support for Kim Kardashian’s sister.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for Good American

Sarah also showed her support for Khloe during an interview with Entertainment Tonight last year where she revealed that she’s got her back.

“But I felt like in Mean Girls, like who else has been personally victimized by Tristan Thompson? Me,” Hyland joked in reference to her social media upload, quoting a scene from the popular 2004 Lindsay Lohan movie.

She then added, “I just love my females. I love my females, and I think [Khloe] is amazing. I hope she is happy in whatever decision she makes.”