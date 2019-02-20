Top 10 Sexiest Photos Of Jordyn Woods On Instagram

Jordyn Woods has landed in some seriously hot water. Despite her many years of friendship with Kylie Jenner, the buxom model has now become persona non grata in the Kardashian household after media outlets broke the story that she might have been responsible for driving Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson apart.

As the Inquisitr reported on Tuesday, Khloe split up with Tristan 10 month after the birth of their daughter, True, after the NBA player allegedly cheated on her with Jordyn. While people were not particularly shocked that Tristan had stepped outside of his relationship with Khloe to find comfort in the arms of another woman – as Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans will remember, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe last year, when she was nine-months pregnant – everyone was taken aback by Jordyn’s involvement in the latest cheating drama.

The 21-year-old model has been best friends with Khloe’s little sister, Kylie, for most of their lives. In addition, Jordyn is also a model for Khloe’s own clothing line, Good American. Up until now, the curvaceous brunette has been a very close family friend to the Kardashians – and had even reportedly taken up residence in Kylie’s pool house.

Needless to say, Jordyn is now facing a great deal of backlash on social media following her rumored hook-up with Khloe’s baby daddy. The Kardashians are reportedly cutting ties with her as well, as shared by the Inquisitr, and this has put a lot of strain on her friendship with Kylie.

However, Jordyn is not without her share of social media supporters. Many of her 8.2 million Instagram followers are sticking by her side, as shown by the flood of comments on her recent photo shares. At the same time, it’s worth noting that the Kardashian sisters – Khloe included – are still following her on Instagram.

Commenting on a sultry photo posted to Instagram last week, one of Jordyn’s fans insisted that she “is much prettier then [sic] Khloe.” At the same time, one person was quick to point out that Khloe herself was involved with someone else when she first started dating Tristan, while another Instagram user argued that this recent cheating drama may have been cooked up by Kris Jenner in order to pump up the new KUWTK season.

Regardless of the circumstances surrounding their alleged hook-up, Jordyn is certainly a sexy, vibrant woman, with a killer body to boot. Therefore, it doesn’t seem that far-fetched that Tristan may have been drawn to her, especially considering the rocky relationship between him and Khloe.

Here is a look at Jordyn’s top 10 sexiest photos on her Instagram page.

Sparkling Beauty

In one of her more recent photos shared to Instagram, the voluptuous bombshell got down on all fours to show off her famous curves in a sparkling nude minidress.

Sexy Valentine

In this snapshot posted on Valentine’s Day, Jordyn flaunted her assets in skimpy red lingerie.

Cherry Red

The model turned the heat up on Instagram after posing in a red latex minidress that fit her like a glove, clinging to every sinuous curve in sight.

Winter Wonderland

Jordyn put her booty on display in a form-fitting white gown as she posed in a winter wonderland décor around Christmas time.

Busty Leopard

The Los Angeles-born beauty flaunted her buxom curves in a saucy cut-away monokini and even flashed a hint of underboob in this racy leopard-print number.

Siren

Jordyn showcased her best bits in on old comp card that she used to send casting directors in order to snatch modeling jobs.

Little Black Dress

The model left little to the imagination after parading her assets in a skimpy lace minidress with a plunging neckline that put her cleavage on full display.

Balcony Scene

Jordyn looked sweltering in the cold November night as she posed half-naked on a balcony, flaunting her curves in a white bra and panties.

Meow!

Jordyn dressed up as Cat Woman for Halloween and the result was just purr-fect.

Noir

You can’t go wrong with noir photography. The gorgeous model sizzled in this black-and-white photo, which lent an air of sophistication to her revealing outfit.