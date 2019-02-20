Tamar Braxton Lands Dream Role On ‘The Bold & The Beautiful’ After ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Win

The singer's luck is looking up after a tumultuous couple of years.

Tamar Braxton’s year just got even better. The Celebrity Big Brother winner is following in the great tradition of scoring a cameo on The Bold and the Beautiful after her successful stint on the CBS reality show.

Braxton will play Chef Chambre opposite B&B regulars Don Diamont (Bill Spencer) and Heather Tom (Katie Logan), in a scene set during a private dinner date by an anonymous matchmaker, Entertainment Weekly reports. Tamar will tape the episode on February 20 and it will air on March 28.

Braxton, who is a superfan of The Bold and the Beautiful, is so devoted to the long-running CBS soap that her son, Logan, is named after Brooke Logan, the character originally played by Katherine Kelly Lang on the Emmy-winning daytime drama series.

Tamar Braxton is also a superfan of Big Brother, the CBS reality show she has been watching since it first debuted in 2000. The singer, who won Celebrity Big Brother by a unanimous vote after telling the other houseguests she was still getting back on her feet after losing her job and ending her marriage, brought plenty of drama to the CBS reality show. Now, fans will get to see her show off her acting chops on her favorite daytime drama.

Last year, Celebrity Big Brother’s first-ever winner, Broadway star Marissa Jaret Winokur, also appeared on The Bold and the Beautiful. Winokur, who is also a Big Brother superfan (see the pattern here?), told Entertainment Weekly, the experience on the fast-paced show was “way harder than anyone made it look.”

Big Brother has traditionally sent stars from its summertime sequester to the network’s top-rated soap opera. Past Big Brother stars who’ve shot scenes for The Bold and the Beautiful include Season 19’s Jessica Graf, who played a hostess at Il Giardino on the CBS soap and shared scenes with B& B stars Kimberlin Brown (Sheila Carter), Heather Tom (Katie Logan), and Darin Brooks (Wyatt Spencer). Big Brother Season 19 winner Josh Martinez played a chef in the episode.

In addition, more than a dozen cast members from Big Brother have appeared on The Bold and the Beautiful’s Halloween-themed episodes, including Big Brother 16 fan favorites Donny Thompson, Caleb Reynolds, and Zach Rance, who delivered his signature catchphrase, “Frootloop dingus.” And shortly after Big Brother 18 ended, houseguests Paul Abrahamian, Victor Arroyo, and Da’Vonne Rogers turned up in Genoa City as part of a catering crew for a scene on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Other Big Brother stars who have appeared on The Bold and the Beautiful include Amber Borzotra, Cody Calafiore, Nicole Franzel, Jordan Lloyd, Jeff Schroeder, and Big Brother lovebirds Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas, who played wait staff at the show’s Bikini Bar.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.