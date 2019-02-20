Tinashe Announces She Has Parted Ways With RCA

Yesterday, Tinashe announced via her Instagram account that she had parted ways with her record label, RCA, a label that also features signed artists like Zayn, Christina Aguilera, and Pink.

Her manager, Mike Nazzaro, told Rolling Stone she had parted ways from the label and was not dropped. Tinashe announced her RCA signing in a YouTube video in 2012 and went on to release two studio albums with them — Aquarius and Joyride. Since 2012, she also dropped five mixtapes.

“We initiated for her to be released,” Nazzaro said. “It was a positive split for her. It’s giving her back creative control.”

“Her relationship with RCA was a long-term relationship, but they needed space. It was time to part ways.”

When speaking to Billboard last year, Tinashe felt that she didn’t fit in with the label’s other signed artists, who simply cater to the pop or urban departments.

“It probably got lost in the sauce a little bit. For people with maybe a little bit more clear direction, like Khalid or SZA who just got signed to the label, they’re like, ‘This makes sense, this is our urban department, we get this.'” she told the publication.

Fans took the news well last night, as they felt Tinashe now has the creative freedom to do what she wants.

“I’m so happy for you. Your music is fire, you are fire, they didn’t do you justice, girl,” one of them commented on the Instagram post.

The “2 On” hitmaker was apart of Season 27 of Dancing With The Stars and was the fourth celebrity to be eliminated.

Tinashe has collaborated with some of the most successful names in recent years, including Travis Scott, Britney Spears, A$AP Rocky, Nick Jonas, and Future. In an interview with Opening Ceremony, she said that she cites Michael Jackson, Christina Aguilera, Sade, and Janet Jackson as some of her biggest influences. She has acted in television series such as Two And A Half Men and Out Of Jimmy’s Head, playing the lead role of Robin in 10 episodes in the latter show. She also appeared in Justin Bieber’s movie, Never Say Never.

Additionally, Tinashe was a part of Rent: Live, which was a television special that was aired on Fox on January 27. She played the role of Mimi Marquez. Other stars, including Vanessa Hudgens, Mario, Valentina, and Jordan Fisher, were also cast members. The special received 3.42 million total viewers, making it the lowest-rated live musical broadcast as of its airdate, and was met with mixed reviews. It currently has a 27 percent approval rating from 22 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.