Kevin Spacey’s Brother Is Afraid The Actor May Kill Himself Over Sexual Assault Allegations

The disgraced actor is reportedly despondent over sexual misconduct accusations made by over 30 men.

Randall Fowler, the estranged brother of actor Kevin Spacey, has told the Daily Mail that he fears Spacey may go so far as to kill himself over the multiple accusations of sexual misconduct he faces. The former House of Cards star has been accused of various incidents of sexual misconduct, and currently faces criminal charges of sexual assault in Nantucket, Massachusetts.

In that incident, Spacey is accused of fondling an 18-year-old worker at a bar in 2016, allegedly plying the man with drinks and grabbing him by his genitals. That charge could result in a sentence of five years behind bars for Spacey should he be found guilty.

Spacey’s brother, a 63-year-old limo driver and Rod Stewart impersonator based in Idaho, says he is worried that weight of the charges and his precipitous fall from the pinnacle of stardom could drive Spacey to harm himself. Fowler has also called for Spacey to quit fighting and plead guilty when his case goes to trial next month, urging his brother to “take his punishment” on the single count he faces of indecent assault and battery. Thus far, the former actor and star of iconic films like American Beauty, L.A. Confidential, and Se7en has pleaded not guilty.

Fowler has previously gone on record, as reported by the Inquisitr, to allege that both he and Spacey were molested by their father as children. He added that the Usual Suspects star used acting as a way to retreat from his own emotions. However, while Fowler says he’s worried about his brother’s state of mind, he also backtracked somewhat on the suicide fears.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

“I’m worried about him committing suicide,” Fowler said.

“But then you have to think, ‘Nah he’s too narcissistic, he probably wouldn’t do that.’ But you’d be surprised what people will do when they’re faced with the truth and they can’t deal with it. All your money isn’t going to cure your damaged soul. The right thing to do [is to] go into court in Nantucket in March and plead guilty and be a man and take your punishment and be done with it.”

At the height of the #MeToo movement, actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of sexual misconduct at a a party at Spacey’s then-apartment in New York when Rapp was just 14. Rapp, who stars in Star Trek: Discovery, said that in 1986, Spacey made sexual advances toward him, alleging that after everyone else had left the party, Spacey picked him up and carried him into the bedroom “like a bride crossing the threshold,” and laid down on top of him on the bed before Rapp was finally able to escape.

Actor Anthony Rapp of ‘Star Trek: Discovery.’ Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

After that went public and blew up, Spacey offered an apology of sorts in which he claimed no memory of the incident, came out as gay, and checked himself into rehab. But none of those moves could save his career, and he was summarily fired from House of Cards and had scenes he had already shot for various films still in productions cut and re-shot with other actors.

Spacey is next scheduled to appear in court in Massachusetts in March.