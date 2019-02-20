Lala Kent And Randall Emmett Split Amid ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 7, Find Out Why

The shocking moment will play out on next week's show.

Lala Kent and her current fiancé, Randall Emmett, parted ways briefly during filming on the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules.

In a sneak peek at next week’s episode shared by Bravo TV on Monday, Kent tears up while discussing their relationship.

“I just feel like Rand and I are not the same,” she tells co-star Brittany Cartwright.

“Oh, honey,” Cartwright replies as Kent breaks down in tears.

“I decided to take a break from him,” Kent reveals.

While Kent claimed she and Emmett split because they were too different, the breakup didn’t last very long. In fact, it’s hard to say when exactly it happened in real time because the couple appeared to be together throughout filming. They even got engaged amid production during a vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Kent and Emmett first began dating in early 2016 and have been engaged since September 2018. As for their wedding date, Kent has said she and Emmett are planning to get married at some point next year but have not yet revealed an exact date.

Although they will soon be seen going through hard times on Vanderpump Rules, Kent and Emmett are currently going strong as they film her latest movie in Puerto Rico.

As Kent and Emmett prepare to start planning for their 2020 wedding, Kent has admittedly been slacking off as she enjoys her new label of “fiancée.”

“I have not even started. I’m just enjoying being a fiancée. I have no plans to start I think for a while. We’re thinking about 2020 for the time we’ll get it moving,” she revealed to Hollywood Life while attending the Vanderpump Dogs Foundation Gala in November.

According to Kent, she and Emmett enjoy keeping most of their relationship off-screen but when it comes to Season 7, Kent did talk about Emmett quite a lot and when it comes to her future wedding planning, fans will likely see plenty of that as the season continues and on the show’s potential eighth season.

While Emmett does not appear on Vanderpump Rules, he’s actually quite close and supportive of her co-stars. On Instagram, it is quite clear that he is close friends with the majority of the cast and goes away with them frequently.

“We travel together and we go to dinners,” Kent revealed.

To see more of Kent and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.