Jordyn Woods Had A Cryptic Message Amid Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Cheating Allegations

Jordyn may have alluded to the drama on the day 'Hollywood Unlocked' alleged she hooked up with Tristan.

Jordyn Woods posted a cryptic message to her Twitter account over the weekend, and fans now think it could have been an allude to her alleged cheating drama with friend Khloe Kardashian’s former boyfriend Tristan Thompson. On the day many outlets were claiming she supposedly hooked up with Tristan, she shared a very interesting post to social media, as reported by PopCulture.com,

“I could love you and still cut you tf off,” Woods cryptically tweeted out over the weekend, which now has many fans speculating that she could have been referring to her close relationship with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars.

The tweet was posted to the model’s official Twitter account on Sunday, February 17, which is the same day Hollywood Unlocked alleged that Tristan and Jordyn – who’s been close to the Kardashian family for years and is particularly good friends with Kylie Jenner – supposedly got a little too close during a party at his house.

The tweet is still available on Woods’ account amid the firestorm of rumors regarding her and the Cleveland Cavaliers forward. It now has a flurry of replies from other social media users claiming that they may now know just what the 21-year-old was referring to with her mysterious message.

A number even shared GIFs and memes in response to the message, which has more than 23,000 likes and over 11,000 retweets.

If this is true you really messed up dude… pic.twitter.com/TQQKMk5k2f — ale.ighaaaaaa (@11_livingmylife) February 19, 2019

But with Tristan though. I really hope that’s not true pic.twitter.com/rumjtXjp22 — Tammy Brooks (@tamtambigelow) February 19, 2019

GIRL PLS TELL ME THIS IS NOT TRUE! GIRL pic.twitter.com/zdm96Rm3ub — Gereyoncé (@lilgereli) February 19, 2019

Aside from the tweet, Jordyn herself is yet to officially speak out about the allegations and hasn’t publicly confirmed if her February 17 message actually had anything to do with the rumors.

However, her social media has been dominated by the claims since the reports first surfaced.

As well as the flurry of tweets piling in to her account, Cosmopolitan reported that the star’s Instagram page was also targeted by social media users who left comments on her photos alluding to the latest round of Kardashian drama. Khloe Kardashian fans particularly targeted photos of Woods with Kylie Jenner.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, rumors began circulating that Woods and Tristan had hooked up on February 19, two days after she shared the message online.

E! News then confirmed the couple had officially split 10 months after the birth of their daughter, True Thompson.

The site also alleged that Jordyn may have had something to do with the breakup, claiming that the twosome reportedly “met up at a private party at his L.A. home, where partygoers claim to have seen the two A-listers looking suspiciously intimate.”

The outlet then claimed, as the Inquisitr shared, that the Kardashian family is supposedly cutting ties with Jordyn as a result of the scandal.

However, the Inquisitr also reported that Tristan appeared to deny the latest round of cheating allegations on Twitter. He quickly tweeted and then deleted that the all the rumors were “fake news.”