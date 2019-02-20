‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell ‘Anxious’ To Meet Her Baby As She Enters Week 38 Of Pregnancy

Fans of Teen Mom OG have been watching Catelynn Lowell’s social media to see when she gives birth to her baby girl. Although the reality show star revealed last week that she was having contractions, Catelynn is still pregnant and revealed she is enter the 38th week of her pregnancy.

Catelynn took to Instagram to share a photo that shows how big her baby is now and included the caption, “38 weeks tomorrow!!!!! It’s getting so close! I’m beyond anxious to meet her and hold her!!!! #momofgirls #blessed.”

Now that she is 38-weeks pregnant, Catelynn could go into labor at any time and welcome her baby girl. Fans will likely be anxiously watching her social media waiting for an announcement as well.

Fans were introduced to Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra on their Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, fans watched as the young couple struggled with the decision of whether to try and raise their daughter or to place her for adoption. Both had rough home lives and knew that they weren’t in a good place to raise a child. They made the decision to place their daughter up for adoption.

The couple worked hard on their relationship and stuck together through the hard times. They ended up having a baby on New Year’s Day 2015. Catelynn gave birth to a daughter on that day and they named her Novalee Reign. After dating for many years, the couple tied the knot later that year.

Catelynn announced the pregnancy back in September 2018 to US Weekly saying that the “big news is that we are expecting our rainbow baby.”

“This baby is our rainbow after the storm. I’m super excited. It was a huge shock at first. We were not planning it, especially after the miscarriage and how I went downhill with my mental illness.”

She added that she and her husband Tyler planned on waiting “a really long time” before having another baby. Despite the fact that they were using protection, Catelynn revealed that she still got pregnant and that the baby “just wanted to be here.”

Now 38 weeks along, Catelynn and Tyler are anxiously awaiting the arrival of their daughter. Throughout her pregnancy, Catelynn has been open with her fans about it. She has shared multiple baby bump photos along with her pregnancy cravings.

New episodes of Teen Mom OG are not currently airing. However, the show is set to come back for another season. An air date for the new season has not been revealed. Until then, fans can catch up with Catelynn and Tyler on social media.