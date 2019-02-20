Glamorous Billie Lourd Looking Slinky In Metallic Dress At Costume Designers Guild Awards

Actress Billie Lourd showed up ready to slay in a shiny metallic dress at the 21st Annual Costume Designers Guild Award ceremony in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, according to a piece in the Daily Mail. Lourd was on fire as she arrived in glamorous style to the event. She also vamped it up and had some fun in the green room before and after the show, posing for a number of photos of her laughing and joking, as well as showing off her slender figure in the eye-popping dress with feather accents on the shoulder straps. The thigh-high split didn’t do any harm to the picture she presented either, showing off her tightly-toned legs to great effect.

The 26-year-old is already being hailed as not only one of the most promising up-and-coming stars of her generation, she is also being looked to as an emerging style trendsetter. The Scream Queens actress strode the red carpet with aplomb, towering over photographers in a pair of imposing heels as she worked the crowd and posed with her trademark killer smile.

But even looking so stunning, the Billionaire Boys’ Club star still managed to dazzle with her trademark sense of humor. Backstage before the event, Lourd played up the glamour of the event, posing for a variety of vampy, playful shots. She also had something of a mini-American Horror Story reunion, taking numerous photos with fellow stars Leslie Grossman and Sarah Paulson, as well as with show creator Ryan Murphy.

Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, and Lou Eyrich backstage at the 21st CDGA at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Famously, Lourd is the daughter of Hollywood treasure Carrie Fisher, who was tragically struck down by a sudden cardiac arrest on a plane in December 2016 and died in a hospital four days later. To honor her mother and the two-year anniversary of the iconic Star Wars star’s passing, last December Lourd posted a heartfelt tribute, performing a sweet song on piano for her late mother.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

“It has been two years since my Momby’s death,” Lourd wrote, “and I still don’t know what the ‘right’ thing to do on a death anniversary is (I’m sure a lot of you feel the same way about your loved ones). So I decided to do something a little vulnerable for me, but something we both loved to do together – sing. This is the piano her father gave her and this was one of her favourite songs.”

But personal tragedy hasn’t stopped the actress from staying on top of the Hollywood game. She is slated to star in the film Booksmart with Jason Sudeikis and Lisa Kudrow later this year and will reprise her role as Lieutenant Connix in Star Wars: Episode IX, scheduled for release in December of this year.