Khloe Kardashian Bestie Malika Haqq Shut Down Jordan Woods’ Betrayal With These Words

Khloe Kardashian’s bestie Malika Haqq shut down the alleged betrayal by Jordan Woods, Kylie Jenner’s bestie, who reportedly hooked up with Tristian Thompson, the lover of Khloe and the father of their daughter True, with four pointed words on Instagram.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians frequent guest-star noted on the Instagram page Kylie Shapchat, which boasts over 840,000 followers, that she was none too happy about the recent allegations of Woods hooking up with Thompson.

The meme, which has NSFW language, shows a photo of Stormi, Kylie Jenner’s daughter with rapper Travis Scott, seated in her high chair with the caption, “Stormi in Calabasas waiting for Jordyn to pack her s**t and get out Kylie house like…”

Cosmopolitan posted the meme, which showed Wood’s comment.

“These h*es ain’t loyal.”

Haqq later deleted the comment.

Thompson denied the allegations of cheating on Kardashian with the family’s longtime friend, later deleting his comments where he said the story was “fake news.” Thompson also subsequently removed all comments from his social media pages.

An Instagram page called Hollywood Unlocked posted a video of a commentator who reportedly had inside details about the alleged hookup between Woods and Thompson. To that, Haqq, pal Larsa Pippen, and Khloe Kardashian added comments, basically confirming the sad news. Cosmopolitan posted a screenshot of the twosome’s clapbacks of the video in a story where they spoke about the cheating allegations.

Jenner, who has always maintained that Woods was “family” and allowed her to live in her guest house, is reportedly “torn” about the allegations, reported E! News.

The outlet reported that a source close to the situation noted, “Khloe found out yesterday that Tristan had cheated with Jordyn. At first, Tristan tried to deny it but she heard it from multiple people and doesn’t believe him for a second. She is angry more than she is sad.”

The hookup allegedly happened after Woods, Thompson, and mutual friends hung out with rapper Drake, reported E! News.

Thompson and Kardashian’s relationship has been on shaky ground since the first rumors of his infidelity surfaced when the reality star was still pregnant with the couple’s daughter True Thompson in 2018. The basketball star was seen getting close to other women in New York City while Kardashian was at the couple’s Cleveland home.

When Kardashian initially hooked up with Thompson, his girlfriend of two years, model and blogger Jordan Craig, was pregnant with the couple’s child, a son named Prince.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Entertainment Television.