Ashley Graham Flaunts Her Curves In A Short Leather Dress In New Photos

Ashley's showing off her body in stunning new photos.

Ashley Graham is showing off some serious skin in a handful of sultry new Instagram photos. Per Daily Star, the stunning plus-size model was proudly revealing her body in a black leather dress as she posed for the camera on a balcony, showing off her legs for her more than 8 million followers on the social media site on February 19.

The star highlighted her curves by cinching in her button-up leather dress at the waist with a tie waist belt while leaving the first few buttons of her dress open.

Underneath, the Sports Illustrated model was rocking what appeared to be an orange high-neck sweater while she had her long brunette hair scraped back into a ponytail which she swished for the camera during her fun Instagram shoot.

After giving fans a full look at her leather ensemble including her strappy nude heels, Ashley was then snapped looking out over the balcony at a number of trees below.

But that wasn’t all. Graham also treated her fans to a video that showed her posing for the camera and tilting her head from side to side while swinging her tight ponytail. She then zoomed in on her lips – which were covered in red lipstick – as she puckered up for a kiss.

Though the star didn’t reveal exactly what she was modeling in the new photos, she did tease that the new snaps may have been part of a bigger project she’s working on right now. Graham told her millions of followers that what appeared to be a secret project called In Your Dreams would be dropping sometime soon.

The comments section was flooded with praise from fans.

One social media user told Ashley that they thought she looked like a “Goddess” as another simply wrote in the comments section “Beautiful” with several clapping emojis after seeing her stunning new snaps.

The latest photos of the star come shortly after the Inquisitr reported that she was proudly showing off her model body in a new campaign for the inclusive swimwear line Swimsuits For All.

Graham flaunted some serious skin in a number of different bikinis and swimsuits for the line as new promotional material was revealed earlier this month.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

The star has been very outspoken about body confidence in the past, even revealing during a past interview with Grazia that she speaks to her body to help her to feel empowered.

“You have to really talk to your body parts,” Ashley explained. “The ones you really hate, get in front of the mirror and say; ‘cellulite, you are so sexy; thick thighs YOU are so sexy that you can’t stop groping each other.'”