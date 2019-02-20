21 Savage Poses For New Mugshot After Turning Himself In

21 Savage’s face has been all over the news in recent weeks following his arrest by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials on February 3.

However, his new mugshot, which has just been released to the public, happened for a totally unrelated reason to his whole ICE ordeal. The rapper has been embroiled in a felony theft case by deception since 2016 after the owner of a Georgia club claimed he left the venue without performing, even though he had already been paid. And now, as reported by the Daily Mail, new details of the case have emerged just days after the 26-year-old turned himself in to authorities.

The allegations stem from a September 2016 concert that 21 was supposed to play at Hinesville’s Bo’Maz Club, and for which he was allegedly paid $17,000, according to club owner Karen Smith. She claims that the artist and his entire team left before the performance after his request that the opening act, a local rapper, be cut from the show was denied. 21 Savage, whose real name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, also had a quarrel with club employees, who asked him not to carry a firearm on him while in the venue. Smith said that she eventually conceded and allowed him to bring along his gun.

After the U.K.-born artist left without performing, Smith filed for a felony warrant against him with authorities in October 2016. And while the warrant was granted, it remained dormant. When 21 was taken into custody by ICE officials in Atlanta on February 3 (the same day Super Bowl LIII took place there), Smith contacted sheriff’s officials to “make sure the warrant was still active and Mr. Joseph was picked up,” Liberty County Lt. Chris Reed told the Coastal Courier.

“During that time he learned he had the warrant here in Liberty County, his attorneys contacted the sheriff’s office and made arrangements for him to surrender himself after he was released from ICE.”

21 Savage’s mugshot was provided by the Liberty County Sheriffs Office after he turned himself in. Liberty County Sheriffs Office / Getty Images

In addition, Liberty County Sheriff Steve Sikes said that the controversial rapper has been “trying to clean up his past as much as he can,” and that he has even enlisted the help of iconic hip-hop artist Jay-Z to do so.

“The warrant is from some years ago and he went through the process and addressed the issue,” he said.

So good to see 21 savage back home ???????????? pic.twitter.com/yGLbw9VuCk — No Jumper (@nojumper) February 15, 2019

It is still unclear whether the “A Lot” performer, who was released shortly after showing up at the Liberty County jail in Hinesville on Friday, will be deported back to the United Kingdom or not, but he certainly faces that possibility.