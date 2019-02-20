Victoria’s Secret’s Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Her Curves In A Skimpy Bikini For Swimwear Shoot

Candice rocked a pretty skimpy bikini top in new photos.

Candice Swanepoel put her curves front and center during a swimwear shoot for her line Tropic of C. The stunning model was photographed posing in a pretty skimpy bikini in two new photos posted to the account’s official Instagram page on February 19 as she posed for the camera in a blue two-piece.

Candice, who’s one of Victoria’s Secret’s most recognizable faces, posed with her hands on her shoulders in the first new snap shared online this week while rocking a pretty skimpy blue bikini top. She tilted her head to the side with her both of her eyes closed.

She paired the revealing top with a pair of matching blue high-waisted bottoms that perfectly showcased her tiny waist and stretched up toward her middle.

The second new photo uploaded to Instagram had Candice kneeling on the sand during a trip to the beach. She posed for the camera while arching her back and placing her hands down on the sand in front of several palm trees with the ocean also just in view behind her.

Swanepoel opted to have her long blonde hair scraped back into a bun for her latest swimwear shoot and appeared to be rocking only minimal makeup as she showcased the bikini pieces from her own line.

In the caption, Tropic of C revealed that the bikini look was made up of mix and match pieces from Candice’s popular swimwear line. The mom of two was flaunting her body in the coco top and the vibe bottom.

In addition to being the brains behind the line of bathing suits and bikinis, Swanepoel has been pulling double duty on a number of occasions as creator and model.

She’s modeled a number of different pieces from the collection in several stunning swimwear photo shoots which she’s proudly showed off online.

As the Inquisitr reported last week, Swanepoel was giving fans a look at her wet body in a strapless white two-piece bikini in a fun mosaic-style upload posted to her company’s official social media.

The photos showed Candice after a dip in the pool or the ocean as she sported the light two-piece while laying on her side. The account revealed different parts of her body by uploading the shot in three different pieces.

Prior to that, it was shared by the Inquisitr that she was also showing skin in a black swimsuit.

JP Yim / Getty Images

“I really focus on the quality of the suits; I didn’t want to create something and just throw it out there,” Swanepoel told Fashionista of her business venture last year. “This is like my third baby, so it’s really easy for me to be enthusiastic and tell you everything about it.”

She also explained to the outlet how different it was for her to step behind the camera after such a successful career as a model.

Candice said, “As a model, you have to be a chameleon, and it’s nice to be in control of the art direction and involved in every aspect of the business.”