Meghan Markle’s Ex-‘Suits’ Co-Star Star Drops Big Baby Gender Hint At Shower, Reports ‘Express’

One of Meghan Markle’s former Suits co-stars just might have dropped a big baby gender reveal during the Duchess of Sussex’s New York City baby shower bash as she carried in her gift for the first child of her friend and her husband, Prince Harry.

Express reported that Markle traveled to New York to have a baby shower with some of her closest friends, including Serena Wiliams and Abigail Spencer. Spencer, Markle’s former Suits co-star, was seen heading into The Mark Hotel on the Upper East Side of Manhattan holding a bag with blue wrapping paper peeking out of the top, leading many fans to speculate the duchess will be having a boy.

The Mark Hotel was where Markle was allegedly staying, per Inside Edition, during her five-day getaway to spend some time with her closest friends and to enjoy a quick break before the birth of the couple’s blessed edition to their family.

The Daily Star reported that Spencer’s choice of wrapping was a telltale giveaway to the gender of the newest royal family member.

Is #MeghanMarkle having a baby boy? #AbigailSpencer is spotted carrying a blue bag to the Duchess' reported baby shower in NYChttps://t.co/WmUCgyTqhg pic.twitter.com/6kNVz3Yeex — ET Canada (@ETCanada) February 19, 2019

Fans have been speculating what the gender of the couple’s first child will be, but since royals typically do not subscribe to a rather new American tradition of a big gender reveal, even if they themselves know the gender of their unborn baby, fans of the royal couple will have to wait for the baby to be born this spring.

Inside Edition reported that along with Williams and Spencer, also in attendance were Priyanka Chopra, Amal Clooney, and Markle’s Suits co-star Sarah Rafferty. The party was reportedly hosted by her best friend and stylist, Jessica Mulroney. Page Six reported there were 15 guests in total at the chic event. Mulroney was allegedly in town to participate in New York Fashion Week and work with Good Morning America on some previously scheduled commitments, per Harpers Bazaar.

The shower was allegedly held at Flora Restaurant on Madison Avenue, located on the lower level of the Met Breuer Art Museum. Guests were seen entering the eatery with their gifts for the couple, which included, per Inside Edition, a box containing a stroller from Babyletto, which doubles as a crib.

Former Today Show host Katie Couric penned a lovely note to Markle on Twitter, expressing her regrets for not attending the chic shower.

Katie ♥️#royalbabyshower #MeghanMarkle pic.twitter.com/W5KXVotnv3 — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) February 19, 2019

Harpers Bazaar reported that a source close to the duchess noted, “The trip is a lovely chance to catch up with friends and spend time in a city she loves. This will be the last time a lot of them will see Meg until after the baby is born so it’s nice to share precious moments.”

The publication also reported that both Markle and Mulroney visited the bakery Ladurée in SoHo on Saturday, February 16, for “macarons and tea in one of the bakery’s private spaces.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will welcome their first child together this spring, capping off a whirlwind two years since they began dating, became engaged, married, and learned they were expecting their first child.