Colton Underwood Says He Skipped Dinner Party With His Celebrity Crush Jennifer Aniston To Go To Charity Event

"The Bachelor' star passed up the chance to have dinner with his longtime crush at mutual pal Jimmy Kimmel's house.

Colton Underwood takes his charity work very seriously. The 27-year-old Bachelor star and Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation founder told Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Off the Vine podcast that he declined an invitation to attend a dinner party in honor of his celebrity crush Jennifer Aniston because he had already committed to a charity event for the same night.

During the podcast interview with the former Bachelorette star, Colton Underwood revealed that late night host Jimmy Kimmel texted him to invite him to a birthday dinner for Bachelor superfan Jennifer Aniston at his California home.

“Kimmel texted me last week,” Underwood said on Bristowe’s podcast. “[Aniston] watches and it was just her birthday, and Kimmel invited me to her birthday party at his house for a dinner and I had a charity event… so I said no!”

While he missed the dinner party to celebrate Jennifer Aniston’s 50th birthday, Colton Underwood went on to say that he told Jimmy Kimmel “next time I’m in for sure.” The Bachelor star also explained that he thinks he likes Aniston, aka Rachel from Friends, because he is a big fan of romantic comedies.

Colton Underwood’s choice to skip a dinner party with Jennifer Aniston shows just how committed he is to his charity work.

This is not the first time Colton Underwood has talked about his longtime crush on Jennifer Aniston. Last month, Colton opened up to The LadyGang podcast stars Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin, and Jac Vanek, to reveal that Jennifer Aniston was his first celebrity crush. The former NFL star admitted that he used to stay home and watch Friends while his pals were out partying.

Just like Jimmy Kimmel, Jennifer Aniston has also long made it known that she is a fan of The Bachelor franchise. In 2015, the actress told Access that the long-running ABC dating show is “great junk food. It’s a train wreck!”

In 2016, Aniston also teamed up with Kimmel to predict Bachelor Nick Viall’s final four women. During an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Aniston chose Bachelor contestants Corinne Olympios and Rachel Lindsay to make it to the end of the show, so her predictions were spot on. Fourth place finisher Corinne Olympios was cut from Nick Viall’s season just ahead of the finale, and Rachel Lindsay landed in The Bachelor’s final three and went on to star as the next Bachelorette.

Although Jennifer Aniston hasn’t predicted Colton Underwood’s final pick yet (which of the remaining ladies is the most like her?), you can see the Friends star’s past Bachelor picks below.

Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.