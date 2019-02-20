Eva Longoria Runs Around In A Strapless Swimsuit 7 Months After Baby

The 43-year-old new mom jumped for joy in a her skimpy swimwear.

Eva Longoria is putting her amazing post-baby body on full display in a new video. Daily Mail shared a new clip of the former Desperate Housewives actress proudly showed off her curves in a new upload she shared with fans via Instagram Stories which featured her running and dancing around in a dark green strapless swimsuit as she soaked up some sun.

43-year-old Eva, who gave birth to her first son back in June, posted the clip that had her happily running around on a deck after winning a game of backgammon during a friendly tournament with her friends, including Prison Break star Amaury Nolasco, and her husband, Jose “Pepe” Baston.

Shortly after the Inquisitr reported that she posted the most adorable video of her son Santiago laughing hysterically, the star was shielding her eyes from the sun in a pair of shades as she filmed the group’s activities in the sunny location. Longoria proudly showed off her muscles after winning the backgammon tournament and celebrated by pretty much jumping for joy in her bathing suit.

“I won the backgammon tournament!” the star – who had her long dark hair scraped back into a bun – proudly shouted as she showed off some moves in her skimpy bathing suit.

Longoria then joked that her big win “makes up for tennis” as she told the camera, “My husband’s not mad at me anymore for losing paddle tennis.”

Eva Longoria shows off svelte figure as she dances in her swimsuit just 7 months after giving birth https://t.co/fZ0uhLi8r5 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 19, 2019

Amazingly, Longoria only gave birth to her first child seven months ago, though she proved in her latest upload that she’s most certainly looking happy and healthy as she enjoyed the sunshine with her husband and friends.

She’s shared much of her journey to getting her post-baby body in shape with her fans.

Earlier this month, the stunning actress uploaded a clip of herself working out in the gym to her Instagram page as she gave a little motivation to her more than 6.3 million followers.

The video had Eva – who was rocking a black tank top and leggings for her trip to the gym – holding what appeared to be a metal rod across her shoulders before then swinging it back and forth while showing off her toned and defined arm muscles.

In December, she opened up to Us Weekly about how she was working out and getting back into shape after baby.

“I really gave my body time to adjust to postpartum and post-pregnancy. You know, it had a baby! It created a human life, so I really wasn’t too hard about getting back into shape,” Eva told the outlet two months ago, admitting that she was in no rush to snap back into shape immediately.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

She told the site that she was just easing back into her exercise routine at the time and was starting to watch what she was eating again.

Longoria also confessed that yoga had played a big part in her dropping her pregnancy pounds as well as weight training.

“My workouts now are more weight training,” Eva then added. “Very serious weight training.”