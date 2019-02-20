Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe Says It’s ‘Possible’ Donald Trump Is A ‘Russian Asset’

Andrew McCabe said he believes there’s a chance Donald Trump works for Russian President Vladimir Putin during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Tuesday night.

When Cooper asked if the former FBI deputy director still believed Trump “could be a Russian asset,” McCabe said “it’s possible.”

“I think that’s why we started our investigation, and I’m really anxious to see where [special counsel Robert] Mueller concludes that,” he added.

According to the Daily Mail, McCabe has been on a whirlwind press tour ever since releasing his new book, The Threat: How the FBI Protects America in the Age of Terror and Trump, and he hasn’t kept his opinion about the current administration to himself. He was fired last year by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who said McCabe lacked “candor” during the internal probe to find out how information about the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails had been leaked to the media. And in his interview with CNN, the former Bureau employee went on to slam Donald Trump and his handling of law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

‘This President is undermining the role of law enforcement, undermining the role of our intelligence infrastructure and negatively impacting the men and women of the FBI, and across the intelligence agencies, (and their) ability to protect this country on a daily basis.”

Earlier on Tuesday, McCabe had spoken on the Today show, claiming that the FBI had information that allegedly indicated the President was working with the Russians during the early days of his administration, and that he could be “a threat to the United States national security.”

President Trump on Monday accused Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe of pursuing an “illegal and… https://t.co/tnVGhRyWaX — Special Report Team (@SpecialReport) February 18, 2019

In his memoir, McCabe revealed that the Bureau thought Trump “had gone to extreme measures” to impact their Russia collusion investigation, which looks into the theory that the President and his campaign members coordinated with the Kremlin during the elections and even afterward. He added that the fact that Donald Trump refers to the Mueller probe as a “witch hunt” in public has negatively affected how the investigation is perceived.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Trump claimed on Monday that the former FBI Deputy Director and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein had concocted to hatch an “illegal and treasonous” plot against him by making an “illegal coup attempt.” That was after McCabe revealed during his CBS News’ 60 Minutes interview on Sunday that Rosenstein was “absolutely serious” about invoking the 25th Amendment and making recordings of the President after he fired FBI director James Comey in May 2017. McCabe added that if the plan had gone ahead, said recordings could have potentially resulted in Trump being ousted from the White House.