‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope’s Secret Agenda Worries Brooke

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, February 21, reveal that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will be concerned about her daughter’s marriage. Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) has certainly been putting her marriage on the back-burner as she processes the death of her daughter, and her actions are worrying Brooke. Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) also has some news for Katie Logan (Heather Tom) which may warm her heart.

Hope Logan’s Secret Agenda Concerns Brooke

Brooke has tried to be supportive of Hope since she lost Beth. She has encouraged Hope and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) to spend quality time together as they grieve the loss of Beth. Initially, Hope did lean on Liam, but she has since found comfort by helping with Phoebe (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville).

Bold and the Beautiful fans saw her spending increasing amounts of time at Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) house. She claims that Phoebe brings her a sense of peace.

In a recent episode, Hope stared at Steffy and Liam’s portrait on the wall. Afterward, she told her mother that she could not help but envision Steffy and Liam together as the parents of Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman) and Phoebe, as detailed by Inquisitr. Hope may even feel as if she is robbing the girls of a full-time father.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Hope will push Liam to spend more time with Steffy, Kelly, and Phoebe. Brooke will worry as she sees her daughter systematically abandon her marriage.

Bill Makes Katie A Promise

After Thorne Forrester’s (Ingo Rademacher) sudden announcement, he immediately left for Paris. The designer blindsided Katie when he told her that he wanted an annulment. She was left explaining Thorne’s disappearance to their friends and family.

Bill is very concerned about his ex-wife and son at this time. Will (Finnegan George) had just adjusted to his new stepdad and has now been abandoned by him. Bill will want to minimize his son’s sense of loss at this time.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Bill will visit Katie and Will. He wants to check up on them and make sure that they are really coping after Thorne’s exit. At Katie’s house, he makes a pledge to her and Will. He wants them to know that no matter what, he will always be there for them. Bill wants Katie to understand that they will always be a family for Will’s sake and that she can always count on him.