‘B&B’ Recap For Tuesday, February 19: Zoe Decides To Keep Reese’s Secret

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, February 19, features Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) at Forrester Creations. She told her mother that she felt a sense of peace when she holds Phoebe (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville). Hope mused that the baby was brought into her and Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) lives for a reason, per She Knows Soaps.

Hope Hints At A New Beginning

She then hinted that Phoebe and Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman) could have a full-time father if Steffy and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) were together. Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) reminded her that Liam is married to her and that he also needs his wife in this time of crisis. Hope said that with Beth gone, everything had changed.

Zoe Faces Steffy on Bold and the Beautiful

Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) and Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) were at the cliff house. Zoe had just said that there was a reason that Hope and Phoebe had such a connection. Steffy wanted to know what she meant by her statement. According to Soap Central, Xander figured that Zoe was saying that Phoebe and Beth were close in age. Zoe said that she needed to tell Steffy something. Just then, the baby began to cry.

Zoe watched as Steffy fed the baby. Steffy said Phoebe was just as much her daughter as Kelly was. Zoe said that she was happy for her. When Steffy asked what Zoe wanted to tell her, Zoe said that she and Xander would be there for her and Hope.

Bill Makes Wyatt An Offer

At Spencer Publications, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) told Wyatt (Darin Brooks) that he wanted his family back together again. Bill wanted to know if Wyatt was happy at the dress farm. He wanted him back at Spencer. Wyatt reminded Bill that he had kicked him out of Spencer Publications. Bill said that he had been wrong and wanted to fix it. He said that Wyatt belonged at the family business. Wyatt said that he was working with good people, including Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). He reminded Bill of what he did to her. Bill told Wyatt to “Bring her!” and said that he would find a place for Sally at his company. Bill said that he would do anything to have his family back.

Zoe Promises To Keep Quiet

Zoe returned to Reese’s (Wayne Brady) place where her father and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) waited anxiously. She assured them that she had not told Steffy their secret to their immense relief. She then asked to speak to Reese alone. She told her father that the right thing would be to tell everyone the truth. However, she did not want to take the baby from Steffy and she did not want her father in prison. She told Reese that she would keep his secret. Reese thanked Zoe and said that Hope would never know that Phoebe was actually her daughter.