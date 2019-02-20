Watch FC Schalke 04 Vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Round Of 16

English champions Manchester City are favored to reach the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, thanks to a fortuitous matchup with struggling FC Schalke 04.

One of the highest-flying teams in Europe, Manchester City — winners of 12 out of their last 13 matches across all competitions, per UEFA website — will be heavily favored to move ahead to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals thanks to a fortuitous draw that puts them against struggling German side FC Schalke 04. The German team finished second in the Bundesliga last season, but have faded into 14th this time around, but will have some remote chance at redemption as they host the English Premier league leaders in a knockout phase first leg match that will live stream from North Rhine-Westphalia.

Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Central European Time at the 55,000-seat Arena AufSchalke, also known as Veltins-Arena, in Gelsenkirchen, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, on Wednesday, February 20.

In the United Kingdom, kickoff is set for 8 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, while in the United States, fans can watch the game at 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, noon Pacific. In India, the Die Königsblauen vs. Sky Blues match starts at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, February 21.

Schalke Coach Domenico Tedesco, however, is not intimidated by the challenge of facing the team that once again leads the Premier League, per Premier League website, albeit on goal difference over Liverpool.

“There’s nothing like a Champions League knockout match against one of the world’s best,” the Schalke coach said. “We have worked hard to be able to play in a game like this. Of course we aren’t favorites, but we have made it to this round. Manchester City have an extremely strong team and we need to be strong.”

The two teams have not faced each other since the 2008/2009 group stage of the now-defunct UEFA Cup, according to the BBC. But City have not lost to a German opponent since 2014, going 6-1 since losing to Bayern Munich 1-0 at a time when Bayern was coached by Pep Guardiola — now in charge of Manchester City.

