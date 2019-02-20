‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chad & Abby Make A Huge Decision

Days of Our Lives spoilers for mid-week reveal that there will be a lot of confrontation in Salem, and one life-changing decision.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans will watch as Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Abigail Deveraux (Kate Mansi) make a huge decision about their future.

The couple, who has only recently reunited, will reportedly decide to get married before packing up their kids, Thomas and Charlotte, and leaving Salem, possibly for good.

The pair have been through so much in the past few years, mostly stemming from Abigail’s mental illness and hospitalizations. However, they have finally found their way back to one another, and are happy to be together with their family.

Things are back on track for the pair, but Chad’s work may be the one thing that has them second guessing themselves. When it’s revealed that Chad needs to move to Paris immediately for work, Abigail will agree to go with him.

The couple will throw together a very quick wedding with only their closest family members and friends included on the guest list. The fan favorite pair will say their I do’s and then bid those they love, and Salem, goodbye.

In the latest #DAYS, Abigail and Chad get a Valentine's Day miracle. https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/q26DheIJrK — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) February 19, 2019

Meanwhile, JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) will urge his father, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford), to keep quiet about Haley’s secret. As many Days of Our Lives viewers will remember, Haley confided in JJ by telling him that she is in the United States illegally. She also revealed that she is D.A. Melinda Trask’s younger sister.

JJ later told his father the big secret, which Jack is now being urged to make public by Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva). Eve wants Jack to spill the beans about Haley in order to boot Trask out of the running for mayor of Salem, leaving an empty slot so that Jack can run against Abe Carver (James Reynolds) and possibly win the coveted position.

Meanwhile, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) will be forced to bring Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) and Will Horton (Chandler Massey) into the police station for questioning, while Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) will put Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) on blast for lying about Will and Sonny to the cops.

It looks like there will be a ton of drama for fans to watch when Days of Our Lives airs Wednesday afternoon on NBC. Check your local listings for time.