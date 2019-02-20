Watch Atlético Madrid Vs Juventus UEFA Champions League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Round Of 16, Leg 1

The moment of truth has arrived for Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo when they open their UEFA Champions League knockout stage in Spain against Atlético Madrid.

Over the summer of 2018, 34-time Serie A champions Juventus shelled out what will be a total of $388 million for the services of five-time Balon D’or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, perhaps the world’s most accomplished footballer, as CNBC reported. But the Italian giants needed Ronaldo for one reason and one reason only. Perfectly capable of defending their Italian title for the eighth straight year without him, Juve wanted Ronaldo to get them to European glory. Now, their moment of truth has arrived, as the Serie A champs play their first UEFA Champions League knockout phase match of the Ronaldo era, traveling to Spain to take on Atlético Madrid in match that will live stream from the Spanish capital city.

Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. Central European Time on Wednesday, February 20, at the iconic, 68,000-seat Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain.

Fans in Italy and throughout Central Europe can also catch the kickoff at 9 p.m., in the same time zone as Spain. In the United Kingdom, the live stream starts at 8 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, while back in the United States, the game gets underway at 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, noon Pacific.

Juventus have won the European Cup only twice, and just once in the Champions League era — and then, not since 1996. But Ronaldo holds a record five Champions League titles, per the UEFA website, and also holds the Champions League record for goal-scoring with 122.

But the superstar has not yet found his scoring groove in Europe for Juve, finding the back of the net only once. On the other hand, Atlético Madrid’s French striker Antoine Griezmann has four Champions League goals, and a total of 18 across all competitions, per Soccerway, just two behind Ronaldo.

The Madrid side also has the extra motivation of knowing that if they can reach the Champions League final, the game will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano — where the Atléti have not been defeated in their last 12 UCL knockout pages matches, with seven wins, per BBC stats.

Atletico’s French striker Antoine Griezmann has scored 18 goals, just two fewer than Ronaldo. Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno / Getty Images

