Social Media Erupts In Memes Targeting Jordyn Woods

Following news that Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe Kardashian with her sister's best friend, social media users are quick to make light of the situation.

NBA player Tristan Thompson faced an onslought of social media criticism only last year when he was caught cheating on his very pregnant girlfriend Khloe Kardashian. Just days before she was to give birth, he was photographed out and about in Los Angeles, living it up with other women. Despite her heartbreak, Kardashian stood by Thompson for the sake of their 10-month-old daughter True. Once again Thompson is involved in another cheating scandal, this time with one of Kardashian’s closest family friends. Thompson allegedly cheated on Thompson with 21-year-old model Jordyn Woods, according to People.

Woods is the best friend of Kardashian’s youngest sister Kylie Jenner and has been close to the family for years. She is a model for Kardashian’s own clothing line, Good American. On Tuesday, news broke that Kardashian has officially split with her daughter’s father after he was caught being unfaithful. Social media users were incredulous that the NBA player betrayed Kardashian yet again, directing their anger not only at him but at Woods as well. Many questioned how the model could show such disloyalty to the family that launched her career.

Tristan Thompson Denies Cheating with Jordyn Woods but Khloé Kardashian 'Can't Trust Him': Source https://t.co/suL1jFAfkS — People (@people) February 19, 2019

The internet is now speculating about whether or not Jenner will forgive Woods or cut her out of her empire for good. Many social media users tweeted memes joking about wanting to take the place of Woods as Jenner’s best friend. Some even suggested that Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner could have been the one to leak the news. “This is a case for the FBI,” they wrote quoting Jenner’s infamous line.

me on my way to take jordyn woods place as kylies bestie pic.twitter.com/Vd07a3JUla — sean (@needycrown) February 20, 2019

Woods has yet to publicly deny these accusations and has remained quiet on social media. Meanwhile, Thompson appeared to express his innocence by tweeting “Fake News” shortly after the story broke. After a flurry of angry comments, he quickly deleted the post.

Sources close to Kardashian’s family claim that they are furious over the rumors of infidelity. However, Kardashian has reportedly been putting distance between herself and Thompson for months due to a lack of trust.

Khloé has acted like she is single for a while. She is focused on herself, her daughter and their life in L.A. She isn’t spending time with Tristan. She doesn’t act like she is planning a future with him. All because she can’t trust him. She constantly hears rumors of inappropriate behavior when it comes to Tristan. She as recently as this weekend heard that he was being inappropriate.”

Fans eagerly await to see how the rest of the Kardashian clan will publicly respond to the news.