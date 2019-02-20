Khloe Kardashian Steps Out As Tristan Thompson’s Cheating Scandal With Jordyn Woods Erupts

Khloe Kardashian is a woman wronged, but she’s not going to be the one hiding in the shadows this time around. On Tuesday, it was reported that Khloe’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, had cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. However, the reality star didn’t hide away at home amid all of the media attention.

According to the Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian hit the town on Tuesday as all of the media was circulating stories about Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods’ hookup over the weekend.

Khloe was photographed smiling as she donned an all-white ensemble, which included long white pants, a matching turtleneck sweater, and a white coat over top. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had her shoulder-length blonde hair parted to the side and styled in natural-looking, straight strands.

Kardashian completed her look by sporting a pair of tan shoes, her signature large hoop earrings, and some sunglasses. She also wore some pink blush and added a soft pink color to her lips.

Khloe was seen heading into Kanye West’s offices in Hollywood on Tuesday, just one day after she allegedly found out about Thompson’s infidelity, and dumped him for cheating with Kylie’s bestie.

As many fans will remember, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian back in April when photos and video of the NBA star kissing another woman surfaced online. Khloe was nine months pregnant with the couple’s daughter, True, at the time, and went into labor just hours after the scandal erupted.

However, Khloe decided to give Tristan a second chance in hopes of keeping her family together. The couple stayed in Cleveland together, and Kardashian spent multiple weeks following the scandal and True’s birth out of the public eye before finally emerging with her head held high.

This time, Khloe’s not waiting around. The reality star is a busy woman and she’s got a lot to do. Not only is she a hands-on mother to her little girl, but she also films her family’s reality series, and runs her own clothing company.

Us Weekly reports that Khloe and Tristan are “not speaking” in the hours following their split, but sources reveal that the entire family is furious with both Thompson and Woods, and are in shock that Jordyn would behave so poorly.

“This is out of character for Jordyn and no one expected this to happen,” the source revealed, adding that Khloe is “completely devastated” by the situation.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship drama when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season in March.