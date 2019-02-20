New Jersey Police Officer Shows Pregnant Waitress A Heart Warming Gesture She’ll Never Forget

After hours on her feet waiting tables, a pregnant waitress is shown a great act of kindness by a stranger.

Courtney English is a waitress at the Lamp Post Diner in Clementon, New Jersey. She is only a couple of short months away from welcoming her first child on April 1. With all the financial responsibilities that come with being a first-time mother, she will continue working for as long as she can. While waiting tables all day in the seventh month of pregnancy is no easy task, she doesn’t complain. She is grateful for her job and her supportive co-workers who ensure she has breaks and never has to carry anything too heavy. On Friday, a generous stranger came into the diner for a bite to eat and saw how hard English was working to make ends meet. He extended an act of kindness that has inspired many across the nation, according to Today.

Around lunchtime, a young police officer from the Voorhees County Police Department came into the diner alone to enjoy a quiet meal. He paid for his meal and thanked English for her service before going on his way. It wasn’t until the end of her shift when she was going through her receipts that English noticed the officer had written a note on his check.

“Enjoy your first, you will never forget it,” he wrote.

Although his bill was less than $8, the officer left English a generous $100 tip. She was shocked and moved to tears by the gesture. The officer saw that she was struggling and while he undoubtedly worked hard for his own paycheck, he wanted to help. She hopes that by sharing this act of kindness, others will see that not all police officers are who the media portrays them to be.

“It was wonderful feeling, completely unexpected and genuine. Cops are portrayed as horrible people a lot of the time, and they aren’t and this just goes to show that a young officer [saw] a struggling mother to be, and wanted to extend a little help!”

Her father, Brian Cadigan, shared a picture of the note on Facebook and thanked the generous stranger for putting a smile on his daughter’s face.

“I don’t know you Mr Police Officer, but you made my little girl cry, and made her year. Thank you, I always had the utmost respect for Officers, but you went above and beyond not just an officer, but a beautiful human being. God Bless.”

The Vorhees County Police Department confirmed that the officer was from their staff but stated that he wishes to remain anonymous.