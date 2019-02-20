Kardashian Family Dumps Kylie’s BFF Jordyn Woods In Wake Of Tristan Thompson Cheating On Khloe

News hit that Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe Kardashian with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods, and everyone who is Keeping Up With The Kardashians immediately began speculating.

According to an E! News report, the Kardashian family has feelings on the issue of their sister’s best friend betraying their other sister. While nobody felt overly surprised that Tristan cheated on Khloe, the fact that Jordyn stooped so low and hurt Khloe and Kylie like that hit the group hard.

According to a source, “The whole family is writing Jordyn off” after her actions with baby True’s father.

Of course, Kylie, who calls Jordyn “Auntie” for her daughter Stormi, is struggling with the unexpected situation. Kylie and Jordyn have been friends for much of their lives. Unfortunately, the businesswoman “is very torn on how to handle the situation,” according to the source. Supposedly, Jordyn actually lives in Kylie’s pool house, so getting rid of her might be a struggle.

Unsurprisingly, Khloe doesn’t feel any better about the drama, which the Inquisitr reported earlier she’ll end up having to relive on next season’s KUWTK since cameras caught the entire thing on video.

“Khloe is more disappointed that someone so close to their family would betray her,” the source explains. “She can’t believe it.”

Despite her supposed inner turmoil, Khloe stepped out this afternoon and looked happy as the news of NBA player’s cheating ways made headlines again. The first time the baller’s cheating ways made news was when Khloe was nine months pregnant last year. Shortly after the scandal hit, she gave birth to their daughter, True. After that instance, Khloe decided to stay and try to make things work. The pair hasn’t appeared in public in the past few weeks, and even over Valentine’s Day, Khloe only briefly mentioned Tristan when she talked about flowers from True and her daddy.

Supposedly, Jordyn and Tristan cheated together at a secret after party at Tristan’s following a Drake concert where they were also seen getting flirty and cozy together.

Recently, Khloe posted a quote to her Instagram story about friendship and family. The timely quote said, “If your friendship has lasted longer than seven years, you are no longer friends. You are family.”

The quote is timely considering how long Jordyn has been friends with Kylie to the point that she’s like family. Other than a few sayings that take on new meaning in the wake of the latest cheating scandal, Khloe discussed getting back into working out again today complete with the requisite soreness.