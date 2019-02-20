‘The Masked Singer’ Host Nick Cannon Posts Shirtless Photo On Instagram

Nick Cannon is showing his fans that he doesn’t joke about his physical health.

The actor, comedian, and TV host posted a steamy photo on his Instagram page on Wednesday. In the photo, Cannon is posing wearing an opened hoodie and sweats with a part of his boxers exposed. The 38-year-old is leaning against a gate with his head down in the half-body shot. Cannon then teases his audience by mentioning that despite his public persona, he is shy in real life. The photo was shared with the Drumline star’s 3.2 million followers and received more than 25,000 comments.

“Hope you aren’t standing in the highway all the accidents u causing lol,” one follower commented.

“Can’t believe he’s almost 40 and still looks this good,” another one wrote, followed by two heart eye emojis.

Cannon’s romantic life has always been a popular subject throughout his career, which began when he was cast in Nickelodeon’s sketch comedy show All That in 1999. The Masked Singer host has been linked to stars like Kim Kardashian and Christina Milian before marrying Mariah Carey in 2009. Cannon and Carey divorced in 2015 and have two children together, twins Monroe and Moroccan.

In addition to The Masked Singer, Cannon also has his own podcast, entitled NCredible Conversations, where he discusses topics in pop culture and hip-hop. Daytime television has also been another venture for the former America’s Got Talent host who also appeared on The Wendy Williams show in lieu of Williams’ absence due to reported medical issues.

Cannon has recently been vocal about his health and the importance of fitness and eating healthy. The Love Don’t Cost a Thing star appeared on Men’s Health’s new video series, Gym & Fridge, and shared his own home gym. The gym is attached to Cannon’s home office and music studio. The star admitted to the magazine that he wakes up at 5 a.m. to workout and is in his gym often.

“I never really leave this place,” Cannon told the magazine, adding that he also likes to eat when he works out.

“I work out every single day, sometimes twice a day.”

The Wild ‘n Out star also told the magazine he performs push-ups anywhere once someone in his team yells “fire drill.” The drill prompts Cannon to do 50 push ups whether he is at home, in a board meeting, or in his studio.

Fans of Cannon can see the star on The Masked Singer Tuesday nights on Fox at 9 p.m. EST alongside judges Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robert Thicke.