‘Game Of Thrones’ Stars Hint At Devastating Ending, ‘It F****d Me Up,’ Says Emilia Clarke

Several cast members of the hit HBO series 'Game of Thrones' have commented on the way the series ends — and it doesn't sound good for anyone.

The eighth and final season of the hit HBO fantasy drama Game Of Thrones has set its premiere date for Sunday, April 14, according to Time, and with only six episodes in the season, fans will not be forced to wait long to find out how the epic tale concludes. But if statements by members of the show’s ensemble cast are any indication, Thrones aficionados should not be in too much of a hurry to get to the end, because the GoT stars make the end sound devastating.

“I think it’s gonna be groundbreaking,” actor Kit Harington, who portrays Jon Snow, said, as quoted by Britain’s Independent newspaper. “I told my wife last year how it ended, and she wouldn’t talk to me for about three days. And she’d asked!”

Emilia Clarke, who portrays the “Mother of Dragons” Daenerys Targaryen — who believes her destiny is to take the Iron Throne — was more blunt than Harington, speaking to Vanity Fair magazine after filming her own final scene.

“It f****d me up,” the 32-year-old British actress told the magazine. “Knowing that is going to be a lasting flavor in someone’s mouth of what Daenerys is.”

Masie Williams, the 21-year-old whose role as Arya Stark was, in fact, her debut as a professional actor, warned that the GoT ending would not meet the needs of all of the show’s fans — or cast members.

'If you think this has a happy ending, you haven't been paying attention' #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/flok6ENuNz — Fandom (@getFANDOM) February 18, 2019

“I don’t think anyone is going to be satisfied,” she told Britain’s Sky News. “I don’t think anyone wants it to end, but I’m really proud of this final season.”

Williams’ “sister” on the show, Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, gave an equally bleak — though somewhat ambiguous — assessment. “Who knows if it will be satisfying for the fans. I think a lot of fans will be disappointed and a lot of fans will be over the moon,” she told the entertainment site IGN.

So what happens at the end of Game of Thrones? None of the actors would drop even a hint as to the specifics regarding the events of the series finale. But 48-year-old Slovak stuntman Vladimír Furdík, who portrays the show’s most unremittingly evil character, the Night King, has revealed at least some details about events that take place halfway through the season, in Season Eight Episode Three.

“There is a battle that the creators intended to be a historic moment in television,” Furdik said, speaking in Hungarian at a fan convention in Hungary, and translated by Mashable. “Almost the full episode will be about the battle. It will take about one hour.”

Despite occupying only one hour of the six-hour final Game of Thrones season, the “historic” battle scene took an exhausting 55 days to film, according to the fan site Watchers on the Wall.