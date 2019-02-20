Online Challenge Of Rihanna’s Most Memorable Outfits Goes Viral

If you were ever wondering what your birthday and one of Rihanna’s iconic looks have in common, a Twitter challenge may be just what you need.

Twitter users from all over the world are posting photos of the Oceans 8 star and what she wore on their respective birthdays. The idea of the challenge was prompted by a woman named Shari, whose username is @ChipdNudePolish, according to Teen Vogue. Shari was reportedly inspired by the singer’s style and many looks she’s shared during an entertainment career that spans more than a decade. Shari proceeded to post the challenge on Sunday to her Twitter followers encouraging them to participate in the challenge.

“Google Rihanna and your birthday to see which outfit you get,” she simply tweeted.

Shari then shared an example of Rihanna wearing a look from the Brit Awards in February of 2016, which is a strappy lavender dress. The challenge suggests that the outfit one gets when mentioning Rihanna and their birthday represents their “overall mood.” Shari received more than 15,000 likes on her post and other users of the social network soon joined in.

“Rihanna, I feel it-pants are overrated,” one user wrote after a photo of Rihanna walking out of a Los Angeles club appeared with the star wearing nothing but an oversized sweatshirt.

“Rihanna challenge look- super accurate, ” shared another user, sharing a photo from the Fenty Beauty founder’s June 2018 Vogue cover shoot.

This isn’t the first time Rihanna has been honored for her style. The 31-year-old has been known to shake up the fashion scene with bold and daring looks that have landed her longstanding relationships with fashion houses. She was even given the Style Icon Award from the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) in 2014. In addition to her awards, the mogul is the creative director of Puma and has multiple apparel lines, including River Island and Savage X Fenty.

I feel seen. The Rihanna Birthday Challenge is more spot-on than some horoscope readings https://t.co/JYh4LrURxA pic.twitter.com/ja4yut6sww — NYLON (@NylonMag) February 20, 2019

Shari told Teen Vogue that she saw a similar challenge on Twitter by fans of Beyonce and decided that she wanted to pay homage to Rihanna, in honor of her upcoming birthday. The Brooklyn resident, 25, admitted her instant social media fame has been mind-blowing since prompting the challenge.

“It’s a tad bit overwhelming,” she said of her now-viral status. “I was just sitting on my couch watching the responses just roll it. I loved seeing everyone’s outfits and responses!”

While Rihanna has yet to respond to the challenge, fans will soon see what she wears on her own birthday on February 20.