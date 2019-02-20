Doug Reinhardt And Mia Irons Expecting Twins

The couple shares the news that they are pregnant with identical twin boys.

Doug Reinhardt, who previously starred on The Hills, and his girlfriend, Mia Irons, announced to the world over the weekend via social media that they are expecting identical twin boys. The 33-year-old actor shared the happy news on Saturday in an Instagram post, according to People.

Besides announcing their exciting news through social media on Saturday, Reinhardt and Irons also threw a small party in Newport Beach, California for family and friends, where they personally shared the news with those that are closest to them. Kelly Roberts, Reinhardt’s mom, hosted the party with help from Reinhardt’s sister, Casey Beau Brown, who previously appeared in Laguna Beach.

While the couple shared several videos from that get together on their social media accounts, one video stands out among all of them. To announce their exciting news, two giant balloons were brought in front of the couple. One balloon was pink and the other balloon was blue. The couple got ready to pop the balloons as their friends and family gave them a count down. Once the balloons were popped by the couple, blue confetti showered the guests, and happy cheers can be heard in the background. Reinhardt appears extremely excited in that video, hopping up and down while holding his arms up and smiling.

The identical twin boys will be Reinhardt’s first two children, while Irons has one son, Koby, from a prior relationship, giving her a total of three children. Reinhardt has previous romantic ties with Paris Hilton, Lauren Conrad, and Amanda Bynes. He met Irons back in 2018, and the two have been dating ever since.

“Blessed beyond measure w/ the magic of IDENTICAL TWINS, due this Summer! Something so rare that I can’t even believe we’re this lucky to hit the odds of 0.3%?! This pregnancy was our 2018 Christmas surprise, ironically finding out just a few weeks after Koby met Santa & wished for nothing BUT a Brother,” Irons posted on her Instagram account, according to UPI. “Today we waited to find out exactly who was coming into our life… @dougreinhardt, I never met a man so driven & hopeful to nurture & also start a family. We’ve created such an amazing family life together, thank you forever!”

Irons, however, wasn’t the only happy parent posting on Instagram over the weekend. Reinhardt also posted a video on his Instagram announcing the news.

“To the boys and @mia.keana #twins,” he wrote below his video, according to UPI.