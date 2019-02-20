HBO Asks ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans To Bleed For The Throne In A Bid To Raise Blood Donation Levels

Would you die for the iron throne? Or would you merely bleed for it?

How far are you willing to go as a fan of HBO’s Game of Thrones? Would you die for the iron throne? Or would you merely bleed for it? While HBO doesn’t want you to risk your own neck ahead of the final season of Game of Thrones, they are imploring you to donate blood for the cause.

As a part of their For the Throne global marketing campaign ahead of the premiere of the final season of Game of Thrones, HBO is inviting fans to prove their devotion and Bleed For The Throne by donating life-giving blood. The plea is designed to “harness the cultural power of Westeros to help end blood shortages in the real world,” according to the press release from HBO.

As Fansided points out, if fans donate blood before March 17, they will go into the draw to win one of five trips to attend the Game of Thrones Season 8 red carpet premiere. The prize includes travel for two and accommodation for up to two nights, as well as a $250 gift card. In addition, those that donate between March 7-12 will receive an exclusive T-shirt.

“We are incredibly excited to mobilize the global army of Game of Thrones fans to make a positive impact on the world,” said Zach Enterlin, the executive vice president of program marketing at HBO.

“In partnership with the American Red Cross, we’re creating a unique platform to engage our tremendously passionate fanbase, and ultimately showcase the bravery and valor of those fans who will go so far as to bleed for the throne.”

HBO

Co-ordinated with the American Red Cross, the Bleed for the Throne promotion will include an immersive experience at SXSW from March 7 – 9. During this event, fans who donate blood at Fair Market in downtown Austin will be able to “walk in the steps of the characters.”

“The American Red Cross is thrilled to partner with HBO and Game of Thrones,” said Cliff Numark, who is the senior vice president for American Red Cross Blood Services.

“Every day, thousands of patients across the country are dependent on voluntary blood donors to help them fight for their lives. Winter is finally here, and the needs are dire. No matter who you’re rooting for to take the throne, you can be a hero for patients in need.”

In addition to this promotion, there will be blood drives in 43 states and 9 colleges and universities across the U.S. from March 7–12.

A clip for the blood drive has also been released by HBO.

“They all bled for the throne,” the clip states. “Will you?”

You can watch the full promotional clip from HBO below.

For those who are not living in the U.S., the following countries are also participating in this cross-promotion: Norway, Sweden, South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, Botswana, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Serbia, Greece, and Croatia.

To find out more about how you can donate blood for this worthy cause, head on over to the For the Throne website.

The final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones will premiere on April 14. The synopsis for Season 8 or its subsequent episodes has not yet been released. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, leaked runtimes suggest that viewers will get extended episodes for at least part of the final season.