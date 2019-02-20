Jasmine Tookes Shares Photo Of Herself, Romee Strijd & Sara Sampaio In Skimpy Black Bikinis

Jasmine Tookes took to her Instagram page to share a sizzling photo of herself alongside fellow Victoria’s Secret models Romee Strijd and Sara Sampaio rocking skimpy black bikinis that showcase the women’s incredible bodies, signaling that the brand is bringing back its swimwear line.

In the photo in question, Tookes is featured in the middle donning a black triangle bikini top that ties behind the 28-year-old model’s neck. She paired her top with a white leopard printed bottom that has three side straps that sit high on her hips, helping accentuate Tookes’ incredible physique, particularly her toned abs and small waist.

To her left is Strijd who is rocking a bandeau bikini top with thin straps that go over the Dutch beauty’s shoulders. Her bottoms consist of a high-waisted piece featuring a set of strings that go around her waist, helping showcase her flawless figure, including her toned abs. The 23-year-old is posing with her right hand behind her head, opening up her chest for the photo.

Sampaio is posing to the left of Tookes wearing an interesting bikini top with two straps at the bottom that hug her torso. She paired her top with bikini bottoms that have similar straps and metal details. The Portuguese beauty is posing with one of her legs propped to the side, in a way that helps accentuate her curves.

Tookes shared the picture to announce that Victoria’s Secret is bringing back its swimwear line. The snapshot, which Tookes shared with her 3.4 million Instagram followers, racked up nearly 100,000 likes and more than 760 comments within a few hours of being posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise the beauty of the three models featured in the sexy snapshot and to share their excitement over the news about the swimwear line.

“I’ve never had a VS swimsuit so it’s a must have,” one user wrote.

“Too much beauty and awesomeness in one photo,” another one chimed in.

According to People, Victoria’s Secret announced on Tuesday that it is re-launching its popular swimwear line just in time for spring break. Victoria’s Secret discontinued its swimwear line in the spring of 2016, around the same time it discontinued its popular catalogue. The decision resulted in a negative impact on sales, the report continued.

People contends that Victoria’s Secret decision to bring back its swimwear line represents a move by the brand increases its profits in 2019, following a rocky few years of restructuring and a decline in sales.