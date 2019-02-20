Brittany Snow Still Cant Believe Her Engagement To Tyler Stanaland

Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland revealed on Instagram that they're engaged and excited for the future.

Brittany Snow and her long-time boyfriend Tyler Stanaland delivered the news Tuesday on Instagram saying that they’re engaged and she still can’t believe it’s real.

The Pitch Perfect star and her boyfriend became Instagram official August 2018, though there’s no telling when the relationship actually began. The post that broke the news was a picture of her and Stanaland’s feet on Instagram, with a caption saying it was “the dreamiest of dates.”

Since then they’ve been inseparable and both Snow and Stanaland have given the world multiple insights into their relationship.

On Valentines day, Snow posted a picture on Instagram of the photos she and Stanaland took at a photo booth while on a date with friends.

“And in an instant, my whole world changed and every past moment made sense. My Valentine,” she said in the caption next to their goofy photos.

Stanaland had a different post on Instagram for Valentine’s Day. In his picture Snow and Stanaland were wearing face masks in bed.

“I couldn’t have dreamed a more incredible human if I tried. Thank you for all that you are and for keeping my sun weathered face hydrated. Happy Valentines Day. Love you to the moon and back,” he wrote.

Browsing through both of their Instagram feeds shows many, many fun and exciting dates the two have been on. Both weave an entertaining timeline of surfing on the beach, goofing off in hotels, going on a long road trip with Snow’s dog in tow, hanging out with friends, and so much more.

All of the pictures of them together show the pair goofing off, laughing, smiling, and having a blast.

Then keeping in line with revealing their best moments on social media, both Snow and Stanaland broke the news on Tuesday in separate Instagram posts.

In Snow’s black and white Instagram post, she commented on how she still can’t believe the engagement is happening and she’s beyond excited.

“I’m still pinching myself and thanking my lucky stars for the truest feeling I’ve ever felt. Thank you @tylerstanaland for the happiest day of my life & for not proposing in this creepy empty restaurant.”

Fans are ecstatic about the news and clamoring for more details. Neither Snow nor Stanaland has mentioned a planned wedding date, but knowing the two it’s likely not something they’re terribly worried about.

Given that they enjoyed their seven months of dating, it’s possible that their engagement will be similarly long and filled with fun, laughter, and love.