‘Leaving Neverland’: HBO Releases New Trailer For Controversial Michael Jackson Documentary

The two-part documentary delves into allegations made by Wade Robson and James Safechuck against Michael Jackson.

HBO has released a new trailer for its upcoming documentary, Leaving Neverland. The chilling clip reveals allegations by choreographer Wade Robson and computer programmer James Safechuck against Michael Jackson regarding sexual abuse by the singer while they stayed at his Neverland Ranch when they were children.

Directed by Dan Reed, Leaving Neverland premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival less than a month ago. The Jackson family have denied any allegations of sexual abuse or misconduct against children who stayed at Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch.

“This is yet another lurid production in an outrageous and pathetic attempt to exploit and cash in on Michael Jackson,” the estate said in a statement to E! News.

“Wade Robson and James Safechuck have both testified under oath that Michael never did anything inappropriate toward them. Safechuck and Robson, the latter a self-proclaimed ‘master of deception,’ filed lawsuits against Michael’s Estate, asking for millions of dollars. Both lawsuits were dismissed.”

However, the claims have still persisted.

As USA Today points out, “despite being acquitted of molestation charges in a trial in 2005, allegations that Jackson sexually abused children at the singer’s Neverland Ranch compound followed him to his death in 2009.”

Watch Trailer For HBO's Surviving Michael Jackson Style Documentary "Leaving Neverland"; Twitter Had Strong Thoughts About Release (VIdeo-Tweets) https://t.co/jVMkNEpfF3 pic.twitter.com/HCIVOTfcsF — Robert Littal (@BSO) February 19, 2019

And, these claims will be explored further in Leaving Neverland with HBO stating that the two-part documentary “crafts a portrait of sustained abuse, exploring the complicated feelings that led both men to confront their experiences after both had a young son of his own.”

Australian-born, Wade Robson is a dancer, agent, musician, and choreographer who started performing at the age of five. When his family moved to the U.S., Michael Jackson invited Wade and his family to the Neverland ranch. Robson also appeared in three Michael Jackosn videos, “Black or White,” “Jam,” and “Heal the World.” Wade unsuccessfully sued the Jackson estate in 2013.

“He told me if they ever found out what we were doing, he and I would go to jail for the rest of our lives,” Wade says in the documentary.

“I want to be able to speak the truth as loud as I had to speak the lie for so long.”

James Safechuck sued the Jackson estate in 2014, claiming Michael Jackson had sexually abused him when he was a child. His claims were also dismissed. In both of Robson and Safechuck’s cases, the court ruled that they had filed too late after Jackson’s death and would not be able to claim any of his estate.

You can view the brand new trailer for HBO’s Leaving Neverland below.

HBO’s Leaving Neverland is set to premiere on March 3 and 4.