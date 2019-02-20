‘Jumanji 3’: Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, Danny DeVito Begin Filming Movie — See The Pictures

When Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle was released in December of 2017, it became a massive hit, grossing more than $962.1 million worldwide. No one could have predicted how successful the sequel to a film released 22 years prior, in 1995, would be. Now, the stars of the second Jumanji film have reconvened to begin shooting the third movie in the franchise.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, and Nick Jonas are among the actors returning for the still-untitled third Jumanji movie. They will be joined by a couple of franchise newcomers, including Danny DeVito, Danny Glover, and Awkwafina.

Plot details about the new movie are being kept highly guarded, but maybe there will be some leaks now that production has officially begun.

On Monday, February 18, Hart shared a black-and-white photograph on Instagram of himself with Johnson and DeVito during a table read. All three men are laughing, hopefully about something on the pages of the script that moviegoers will get to see in the film later this year.

On the same day, the Rock posted a different black-and-white photo from the same table read on his Instagram page. The three actors are all smiling, and Johnson is jotting down some notes in his script.

“Dear audience, Oh the fun you are going to have this CHRISTMAS when you watch our new JUMANJI,” he wrote in the caption, which he signed “DJ aka Dwanta Claus.”

He also called DeVito “everyone’s favorite grandpa,” and said that Hart is his “chocolate biscuit sh*t son.”

The following day, Tuesday, February 19, Hart shared another Jumanji 3 photo on Instagram, this one from on the set of the film. In the latest pic, the comedian is fully dressed in gear appropriate for a new jungle adventure: a camouflage vest over an army green T-shirt, beige cargo shorts, white socks, work boots, and a floppy safari hat. He is also sporting a backpack, which looks heavy, and binoculars.

“Back at it…. #Jumanji,” he simply captioned the snapshot.

Jumanji 3 is expected to come out on Friday, December 13, from Sony Pictures Releasing.

Before that, Johnson, Hart, and DeVito will all be starring in other highly anticipated movies this year.

Johnson is currently appearing in Fighting with My Family, and headlines the Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, with Jason Statham, that is slated to be released on August 2.

Meanwhile, Hart again voices Snowball, a white rabbit, in The Secret Life of Pets 2. The animated sequel to the 2016 film comes out on June 7.

And DeVito plays a circus owner and ringmaster in the live-action version of Dumbo, due out March 29.