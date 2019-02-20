Khloe Kardashian’s Loving Message On Jordyn Woods’ Instagram Confuses Social Media Users

Less than a year after news broke that Tristan Thompson was caught cheating on Khloe Kardashian just days before she went into labor, the couple reportedly has split for good, E! News and other media outlets are reporting. According to the report, the breakup was a result of the Cleveland Cavaliers player having an affair with Jordyn Woods, who is the best friend of Khloe’s little sister, Kyler Jenner, and a model for Khloe’s clothing line.

Just a day before the news of the alleged cheating rumors hit the web and a day after the affair reportedly took place, Khloe took to Jordyn’s Instagram page to leave a loving message on the model’s most recent post.

“Baby girl,” Khloe’s comment reads.

Unsurprisingly, users of the social media platform have flooded the thread with burning questions regarding the comment. According to the post’s time stamp, Khloe wrote her loving message on Monday, a day after Tristan and Jordyn were reportedly seen together at a house party.

Khloe’s comment has been liked more than 8,500 times, making it the No. 1 comment in the post’s comments section.

“Yall good now?” one user asked in response to the thread.

“Baby girl? but she f****** yo baby daddy,” another one wrote.

It is unclear whether Khloe was unaware of the cheating rumors when she wrote this comment, or whether this is an indication that she believes the rumors to be false. According to a separate E! News report, Tristan denied he cheated on Khloe with Jordyn by writing “FAKE NEWS” on his Twitter, though the tweet has since been deleted.

However, E! News report that Khloe commented on a Hollywood Unlocked’s Instagram post about the alleged affair, in which the publication reported that one of its contributors was at the party where Tristan and Jordyn were seen making out. In her responding comment, Khloe left a series of shouting emoji, which, according to E! News, indicated that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star confirmed the rumors.

Regardless of whether the rumors are true or not, reports of an imminent split between Khloe and Tristan had been circulating for a little while. As People pointed out, the two haven’t been seen together since January 13, which has sparked speculation that they were already separated.

“Khloe has acted like she is single for a while,” a source told People.