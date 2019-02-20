Ariel Winter Puts Her Cleavage On Display With Tight Black Outfit

The last few months have been busy for American actress Ariel Winter. Aside from her ongoing role as Alex Dunphy on the ABC mockumentary sitcom Modern Family, the actress capped off 2018 by revealing her recent weight loss, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. Winter also recently celebrated her 21st birthday, celebrating the occasion with her close friends and her boyfriend, Levi Meaden.

While Ariel has been keeping busy with acting and birthday celebrations, that hasn’t stopped the young starlet from keeping her fans up to date on social media. While she doesn’t post as often as other celebs — averaging around one post per day, at most — Winter enjoys sharing pictures to her 3.9 million Instagram followers, providing a brief glimpse into her day-to-day activities. In her most recent share to the popular social media platform, the Modern Family actress flaunted her assets and curves and celebrated her love of ice cream.

In her most recent Instagram share, Winter can be seen enjoying herself at the Museum of Ice Cream in San Francisco. This particular museum is the only permanent installation — other temporary art exhibitions have popped up throughout the country in the past few years, in cities including Los Angeles, Miami, and New York.

The museum’s official website provides a glimpse of what patrons can expect to experience.

“Museum of Ice Cream is an immersive tasting experience, uniting the world thorugh ice cream. We invite you to enter a real where anything is possible. From unicorns to cookie carousels and swimming in a pool filled with rainbow sprinkles, you can expect to be inspired to play, imagine and connect with those around you.”

In the aforementioned Instagram share — which consists of two pictures — Ariel Winter can be seen holding a giant pink heart-shaped balloon. The young actress can be seen standing in the middle, rocking a tight black outfit which shows off plenty of cleavage — and her new trim physique. The second photo is not too dissimilar from the first, though the photo has been taken from a higher angle, looking down toward Ariel as she poses on the ground.

It should come as no surprise that Winter’s Instagram followers were greatly appreciative of her sexy snapshot. At the time of writing, her latest Instagram share has racked up over 50,000 likes, despite being live for less than one hour.

As recently reported by the Inquisitr, Ariel Winter recently snapped back at body shamers and trolls who critiqued and criticized her recent weight loss.