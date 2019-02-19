Hottest Instagram Photos From Jordyn Woods: See Pictures Of Kylie’s Friend Who Split Khloe And Tristan

Jordyn Woods is getting some viral attention amid reports that she cheated with Tristan Thompson and led to his split from Khloe Kardashian, and now pictures of the 21-year-old best friend of Kylie Jenner are spreading across the internet.

Reports on Tuesday indicated that the NBA star cheated on Khloe with Woods, leading Khloe to break off the relationship. As TMZ reported, Tristan reportedly flew to Los Angeles last week to spend Valentine’s Day with Khloe and their daughter, but then hit up a house party on Sunday where witnesses saw him making out with Woods.

A source told the outlet that it was the last straw for Khloe, who has endured some other scandals of public infidelity from Tristan Thompson.

While she may not have the same attention as the Kardashian/Jenner clan, Jordyn Woods has found quite a following of her own as she shares racy photos on her Instagram page and works for some major modeling campaigns. She has more than 8.1 million followers on her Instagram page, where she frequently shares pictures of herself wearing skimpy bikinis and showing off her curves.

While she may be growing a name in the modeling world, Jordyn said it wasn’t always that way, and she actually learned from the Kardashian/Jenner girls how to make the best impression.

“When I met Kylie, I was a tomboy,” Jordyn told E! News. “I didn’t wear any makeup. I didn’t wear hair extensions or anything. I saw [the Kardashian sisters] do it. And over time after watching Kylie put on makeup, I learned how to do it myself. Now, I really only trust myself to do my makeup.”

It has certainly paid dividends for her Instagram page, which has gotten a surge of interest after the reports that she cheated with Tristan Thompson. The page has all kinds of photos of Woods, including some of her palling around with Kylie Jenner.

In another, Jordyn shared a picture of the form-fitting white dress she wore on Christmas Day.

There is another overwhelming theme to Woods’ Instagram page — bikini pictures. She has shared a number of snaps from tropical vacations and trips to the beach. These have been particularly popular with her followers, sometimes racking up hundreds of thousands of likes and all kinds of comments about her physique.

