Melania Trump Pays Tribute To Karl Lagerfeld Following The Fashion Designer’s Death

Melania Trump, the First Lady of the United States, is mourning the death of fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, the Daily Mail is reporting. Trump posted tributes to both Twitter and Instagram where she praised the “creative genius.” She also shared with her social media followers photos of herself modeling his creations and even posing with on a red carpet with him. In addition, Trump posted an exclusive sketch of Lagerfeld’s that depicted an outfit she wore for an official White House appearance in 2017.

She also posted a sketch Lagerfeld made of a suit coat with a firm, standing-up collar and matching pencil skirt. She posted a photo of herself modeling the garment after it was brought to life. Trump also wore an outfit designed by Lagerfeld for her first official White House appearance in 2017. Melania wore a white skirt suit designed by Lagerfeld to greet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu at the White House.

Trump and Lagerfeld’s relationship goes back before her she was even a Trump, however. Back when she was just President Donald Trump’s girlfriend, she was known as model Melania Knauss. While attending the Chanel Spring/Summer 2005 haute couture show during Paris Fashion Week in 2004, the future First Lady posed with the legendary designer for a photo. While many fashion designers refused to dress Trump due to her controversial husband, Lagerfeld always stepped up to the plate.

Today the world lost a creative genius. We will miss you Karl! #RIPKarlLagerfeld pic.twitter.com/8MMcWqDphE — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 19, 2019

“Fashion people are fashion, they are not politics,” Lagerfeld said in an interview back in 2017.

“I knew Trump before, when he was not in politics. I’m not American, but he’s a democratically elected president of America, so people have to deal with it.”

Lagerfeld passed away on February 19 in Paris, France after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Trump is one of the many people who has paid tribute to the 85-year-old designer. Other big names who have made social media posts dedicated to the late Lagerfeld include Victoria Beckham, Donatella Versace, Marc Jacobs, Diane Kruger, Anna Wintour, and Claudia Schiffer.

“He was one of the most influential and celebrated designers of the 21st century and an iconic, universal symbol of style,” read a statement on the late designer’s Instagram.