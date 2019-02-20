Netflix Original ‘Friends From College’ Cancelled After Season 2

The quirky comedy will not be returning to Netflix.

Netflix has become a giant when it comes to creating original programming, seemingly providing something for everyone, given how often those original shows are renewed. One show that will not be returning is the quirky and edgy comedy Friends From College.

Friends From College starred Keegan-Michael Key, Cobie Smulders, Annie Parisse, Nat Faxon, Fred Savage, and Jae Suh Park as its main cast, and featured Billy Eichner and Greg Germann in supporting roles. The show was about a group of college friends who regularly reunited for momentous occasions in each others’ lives, regressing to their college days, much to the chagrin of their significant others.

Debuting in 2017, the show received mixed reviews but was applauded for its performances by unlikely actors and their great chemistry with one another. Savage, who returned in front of the camera in The Grinder in 2015, quickly became a fan-favorite as Max, the insecure book agent. Eichner also stole almost every scene as Max’s boyfriend, a no-nonsense doctor who vehemently disliked Max’s friends, and wasn’t afraid to show it. Beyond that, however, the storylines and writing took most of the criticism. Critics disliked the depiction of characters who were horrible to one another and had little to no redeeming qualities.

The cast of ‘Friends From College’ at New York premiere. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Season 2 of the show premiered on Netflix on January 11 and followed the fall-out of the breakup between Key and Smulders’ characters, and how it affected their group of friends. The cancellation was announced by the show’s creator, Nicholas Stoller, on Twitter with a brief and succinct tweet.

Friends from College will not be returning for a third season. Thanks to everyone who watched it. Happy Presidents’ Day! — nicholasstoller ???????? (@nicholasstoller) February 19, 2019

According to Variety, a Netflix spokesperson parted ways with the show while toasting to the cast and crew.

“We’re grateful to creators Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco for creating a wise, funny and supremely relatable show. We also want to thank the hard-working crew, and we raise a glass to the amazingly talented cast.”

Netflix thus far has had great successes with its original TV series programming. Most of its original series are almost always renewed for subsequent seasons. However, the streaming giant is not immune to its fair share of cancellations, for a variety of reasons. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Netflix’s collaboration with Marvel recently came to an end, as the comic book studios look to create their own streaming service with Disney+. Other Netflix series have gotten the ax due to budgetary issues (Sense 8, The Get Down) while other formats just failed to resonate with audiences. (The Joel McHale Show, The Break With Michelle Wolf).

Friends From College wasn’t Netflix’s biggest success, but the series did have its fair share of loyal fans on social media, many of whom are mourning their loss, quite emphatically on Twitter.