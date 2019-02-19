‘The Masked Singer’ Fans Are Convinced Joey Fatone Is The Rabbit On The Show Because Of These Clues

A new episode of The Masked Singer airs tonight and fans have several theories about the identities of the competitors who are still on the show. If social media posts are any indication, one of the most widely held conclusions is that former N’Sync member Joey Fatone is the man dancing in the rabbit costume. And there are quite a few clues that back this theory up.

The Rabbit Has Serious Stage Presence.

Fans of the show have noticed that whoever is in the rabbit costume is very comfortable on stage. He has rocked the crowd during a performance of “Poison” by Bell Biv DeVoe, “Livin’ la Vida Loca” by Ricky Martin, and”Wake Me Up” by Avicii. He’s also shown that he can hold a tune while dancing to difficult choreography, something that a member of a very popular boyband like Joey Fatone would have perfected.

The Rabbit Spent Time In Florida

As Good Housekeeping notes during one of his clue reels, the rabbit said that he spent time in Florida before he embarked on his career. Fatone spent his teenage years living in Florida and that’s where he met the other members of N’Sync. But Fatone is originally from Brooklyn, New York, which is important to remember because when the rabbit’s hometown was mentioned during an episode, they flashed images of a Brooklyn Pizza and Coney Island.

The Rabbit Said That He “Spent Most Of His Life On Stage But Never Alone.”

It’s probably the biggest clue that The Rabbit and Joey Fatone are one and the same. Gold Derby notes that this particular masked contestant has admitted that he spent a huge part of his life on stage but he was never alone. That’s a huge hint that he was part of a musical group. He has also said that “the last man standing, it’s gonna be me” which alludes to N’Sync’s biggest hit. “It’s Gonna Be Me” was on their second studio album and was their only song to reach No. 1.

Could The Rabbit Be JC Chasez?

Key clues hint that The Rabbit could be Joey Fatone, but some are speculating that it might be his bandmate JC Chasez who was more of a lead singer during the group’s heyday in the early 2000s. This conclusion has been bolstered by the fact that Fatone denied that he was on the show during an interview with Page Six. But a quick Google search reveals that Chasez is from Bowie, Maryland, which does not explain why images associated with New York were shown when The Rabbit’s hometown was mentioned.

The identities of all the contestants on The Masked Singer are quite the mystery, which keeps fans tuning in week after week. We’ll just have to watch the show to find out if the guesses going around social media are correct.

The Masked Singer airs on Fox on Tuesdays at 9:00 p.m. EST.