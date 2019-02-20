Kylie Jenner Attacked By Fans Amid Jordyn Woods, Tristan Thompson Rumors

Kylie Jenner is being called out by fans after rumors that her best friend, Jordyn Woods, had something to do with her sister Khloe Kardashian’s breakup with Tristan Thompson.

According to Cosmopolitan, Kylie Jenner’s Instagram blew up on Tuesday after reports surfaced that claimed that her closest friend, Jordyn Woods, had been seen kissing and touching Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

Photos of Kylie and Jordyn together began to get flooded with comments about Woods’ alleged cheating with Thompson. Fans were warning Jenner that she needed to ditch her bestie if the rumors about her and Tristan were true.

“That’s not a best friend if she got with your sisters boyfriend!!” one comment read.

“I honestly don’t keep up with them but I’m not surprised if that’s true. I just read this on TMZ, these girls are inseparable it’s still bogus though!” a second fan wrote on social media.

Other comments read, “Girl, what we hearing about Jordan and Tristan? Please say it’s not true!” and “I hope Jordyn didn’t stoop [sic] that low.”

The news exploded this week after days of rumors that Khloe and Tristan may have split, since they haven’t been seen in public together for weeks.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tristan Thompson headed to L.A. this week during the NBA all-star weekend. The basketball player allegedly headed to California to see Khloe Kardashian for Valentine’s Day. However, the pair were not seen together, and didn’t post any photos of each other on social media.

Khloe did mention Tristan briefly when she showed off a large floral arrangement containing red and pink roses, revealing that it was from Tristan and their daughter, True.

Meanwhile, TMZ reports that on Sunday Tristan showed up to a house party, where he allegedly bumped into Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. Witnesses claim that the pair were seen showing some major PDA, including “making out,” and that when Khloe got wind of the allegedly cheating she immediately ended her relationship with Tristan.

Sources claim that Kardashian is completely done with Thompson’s cheating ways, as he was caught cheating on her back in April while she was nine months pregnant with their daughter. She has reportedly decided to move on without her baby daddy.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner has not spoken out about the rumors, and sources haven’t dished on her feelings about Jordyn Woods allegedly breaking up Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.