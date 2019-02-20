Top 10 Sexiest Photos Of Rihanna On Instagram

With everything that she has accomplished in her career, it is almost hard to believe Rihanna is only turning 31. RiRi has transitioned from solely being a massively successful singer and songwriter to adding the title of massively successful businesswoman and diplomat to her list of achievements.

Last year, Rihanna launched her Savage X Fenty lingerie line, which received praise for its inclusive sizes that cater to a variety of women. The line went on to raise all kinds of discussions about inclusivity in the industry, culminating with its much-talked-about debut at New York Fashion Week in September, when the show saw models of all races, shapes, and bodies — including a heavily pregnant woman — walk the runway rocking lingerie, as BBC News reported at the time.

“Other designers need to take notes,” model Justine Biticon tweet then, as the report pointed out. “She created a lingerie line for all shapes, colors and sizes and put women of all shapes, colors and sizes on the runway.”

In 2017, Rihanna launched her cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty, which was equally praised for including a wide range of colors, catering to the makeup needs of women of all races.

In order to celebrate Rihanna’s incredible journey so far, here are 10 times she sizzled on her Instagram page.

No 1: ‘Tis the season

Ahead of Christmas, Rihanna took to her Instagram to share a sizzling snapshot of herself rocking a pair of red and black underwear with the words “Naughty or Nice” written on it as she posed topless.

No. 2: Orange

In this May snapshot, Rihanna sent the temperatures soaring when she shared a glimpse of herself in a rather revealing one-piece lingerie by her line.

No: 3: Valentine’s Day

Ahead of Valentine’s Day this year, Rihanna left little to the imagination as she promoted her Vday collection by wearing a pink thong that put her backside on full display.

No. 4: Dreamy

In September, RiRi rocked a gray bra and matching underwear, which she paired with a see-through veil around her body as she lay back on a psychedelic-looking ball.

No. 5: Summer glow

In May, Rihanna went topless to showcase her line’s lip luminizer, which she wore with pink and orange eyeshadow that makes her green eyes pop.

No. 6: Bal gal

RiRi showcased her femme fatale side in this May snap that shows her in sexy black lingerie that highlights her killer curves.

No. 7: Summer daze

Rihanna stunned in this see-through silver dress she wore for the June issue of Vogue magazine.

No. 8: Beach please

In March, she took to the social media platform to promote her “Beach Please” collection by sharing a sizzling photo of herself wearing the makeup while topless.

No. 9: Blue

In December 2017, RiRi put her body on display in a light blue top and denim jeans, which she completed with matching eyeshadow.

No. 10: Pretty in pink

Whether she is in a car or in a psychedelic set, Rihanna manages to turn heads. In this photo, the singer looks oh-so-hot in a pink crop top that ties at the front.